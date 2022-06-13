Adrian Gibson and six others charged

Long Island Member or Parliament Adrian Gibson appeared in court today on charges of abuse of power while he served as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under the Minnis administration.

Gibson, a lawyer, faced a total of 56 counts on allegations that he failed to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the corporation.

Prosecutors allege that Gibson gained a financial advantage of more than $1 million from contracts granted Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration and that he laundered the illicitly obtained funds by purchasing properties and vehicles.

Gibson was not required to plead to the charges.

Prosecutors allege that he was aided by Elwood Donaldson, the corporation’s former general manager; his cousin, Rashae Gibson; his campaign general Joan Knowles; Jerome Missick, Tonya Demeritte and Peaches Farquharson.

Gibson and his codefendants have been remanded into custody until their bail is signed.