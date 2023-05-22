Adventures in management: the power of one small implementation

She was a new foreigner to the country and a novice in the space of management. Her team was resistant to her, in part because she was an outsider.

She came in and began managing without knowing the people she was assigned to lead. She used the tactics she had been exposed to by those she had once called boss. She was elevated to management because she had become an expert in her work.

However, she didn’t realize her knew assignment required a new set of skills. She needed to build new and unfamiliar muscles when it came to people management. Her expertise in the field was not enough to get her team to the expected level of performance and beyond. Plus, her performance review was no longer based on her contribution as a single contributor; it was now tied to what her team did or did not do.

She complained that her team barely spoke to her, some were non-compliant, she just could not seem to get through to them. They were missing deadlines, making mistakes and their overall performance was bringing her effectiveness into question. Morale was low but that was the case before she got here. It wasn’t her fault. What could she do?

One of the things she did was to dial it back and get an understanding of the situation she had stepped into.

She discovered her team had been through a barrage of managers, who they felt undervalued them. They didn’t feel important, they had been overlooked and were disengaged as a part of self-preservation. Giving their all and going above and beyond was taken for granted and did not offer any type of return.

She decided to take the time to observe her people and cite their unique individual contributions.

There was a young man on her team who she said did not speak to her at all. One day she simply told him she noticed he was exceptional at a specific area of his job and thanked him for his contribution to the team.

That one simple acknowledgement aided in shifting the relationship. He began to offer his assistance in other areas where needed and check in regularly to see what he could do to help the team.

She discovered getting to know her team as individuals, looking for and acknowledging their areas of brilliance was a great strategy. It fortified them as individuals and intrinsically inspired. It ignited their natural desire to be great because it tapped into the universal need we have as humans to feel important and special.

One of the new muscles she developed was looking for anything that was outstanding and acknowledging it. This small habit had a huge ROI for her as a manager.

You may not be able to give raises or bonuses but if you find ways to satisfy the innate needs of the members on your team, it can often supersede money.

This was just one simple strategy she executed from our coaching sessions, and it could be the one thing that moves the needle for you.

• Kim Welcome is the country’s leading communication trainer/coach/speaker. She is the go-to for top-tier organizations looking to transform the soft skills of their client-facing and leadership teams. With 15-plus years as a consultant, she also coaches individual professionals who want to strengthen their personal brand, increase visibility and advance their careers. She draws from her BA in communications, professional background in marketing and sales, training as a voice actor and experience as a singer to help her clients to communicate skillfully, intentionally and effectively. Contact her to inquire about working with you or your team at info@influentialvoice.com 242-436-3385.