Advocates preparing proposed changes to Protection Against Violence Bill 

Women’s groups pushing for a “comprehensive” bill to address gender-based violence in The Bahamas say they are focusing on securing amendments to the Protection Against Violence Bill recently passed in both houses of Parliament.

They are seeking amendments “that will bring it in line with some of the fundamental elements of the Gender-Based Violence Bill”, which they had long advocated for.

In a new statement, the groups said, “Multiple women’s groups in The Bahamas, dedicated to advocating for the rights and safety of women and children, support a comprehensive violence bill for our country. But, we want to be clear that we support one that effectively addresses gender-based violence in society.”

The groups said a productive meeting took place last week between their representatives and Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe where concerns regarding the current bill were discussed.

“We emphasized the importance of critical information that was missing that would render the bill accessible and supportive for all members of society,” the advocates said.

“It is clear from the meeting that the government is committed to passing the Protection Against Violence Bill instead of the Gender-Based Violence Bill.”

As such, the advocates said they are constrained to work within the parameters of the new Protection Against Violence Bill and must focus efforts on amendments.

Senators passed the bill last week and MPs passed it the week before.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder explained during the debate in the Senate that the bill is a “testament” to the government’s dedication to eradicating violence against women.

Wilchcombe told The Nassau Guardian that the government is open to amending the bill.

Prodesta Moore, president of Women United and a representative from the women’s groups, said, “We appreciate the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with the minister of social services.

“Our intention is to ensure that the legislation is not only useful but also embodies the spirit of the Gender Based Violence Bill, which we had been working on for over 10 years now.”

The advocates said the minister has scheduled a meeting at 9:30 a.m. on August 14 in an effort to refine the existing bill in line with their proposed amendments.

“We will submit our concerns in writing before the meeting,” they advised.

“We remain optimistic about the prospect of meaningful changes and are hopeful that the minister’s commitment to amend the bill will result in a more comprehensive and effective piece of legislation.

“We also note and appreciate that despite the numerous representations during the debate in the House of Assembly to the contrary, the attorney general admitted that the new bill ‘is a shift from the 2016 bill’. We seek to clarify with him and the minister why we feel changes need to be made to the Protection Against Violence Bill.

“However, we must be clear that the introduction of the Protect Against Violence Bill was not made readily available for review by many women’s groups nor were they consulted as multiple government representatives have expressed.

“Since we raised our voices, we have learned that there was very limited consultation and inadequate distribution of the bill with inaccurate versions circulating when requested.

“Furthermore, the educational efforts surrounding the new bill were limited in scope, focusing solely on Nassau and excluding other islands, we feel inaccurately noted by the prime minister in response to our request to delay the debate.”

The advocates’ request to delay the debate came hours before debate started in the House of Assembly – something the prime minister and other government members criticized during the debate.

The groups stressed the importance of a non-political and transparent approach in the creation of legislation designed to protect the rights and safety of women and children

“We firmly believe that the well-being of women, who constitute over 50 percent of our society, should transcend political boundaries,” said Charlene Paul of Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL).

“Transparency, inclusivity, and a duty of care must be at the core of the presentation of any legislation aimed at safeguarding our women.”

The advocates said, “As August 14 approaches, we remain resolute in our commitment to championing comprehensive and impactful legislation to combat gender-based violence, safeguarding the rights and dignity of women across The Bahamas.

“We will be requesting to meet with the prime minister and the attorney general to clarify our requests as well and to speak to them on additional upcoming legislation to give women equal citizenship rights and to protect married women from all forms of violence.”

The Davis administration has promised legislation to provide for equality in citizenship matters.

Consultations on marital rape legislation are ongoing, according to Wilchcombe.

Yesterday, the advocates encouraged all women’s groups, all concerned advocates and the women of The Bahamas “to support our efforts to ensure that we create the best bills and legislation for women in our country”.

The statement was made by Marion Bethel Sears, vice-chairperson and rapporteur of the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW Committee); Women United; Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL); Therese Turner Jones; Bahamas Urban Youth Development Center; Women of Strength Association; Everyone Counts Organization; Rights Bahamas; Roots of Change; and Bahamas Artist Movement (BAM).