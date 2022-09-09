Advocates tout benefits of authentically Bahamian model

Pam Burnside, an advocate for the supplanting of authentically Bahamian-made products in the country’s tourism centers, contended this week that the expanded development of this country could begin in earnest if artisans and creatives were able to produce enough product to wipe out the foreign-made tourism trinkets sold in stores downtown and in the straw markets.

“Mass-produced, imported foreign goods… that has taken a lot away from the country,” said Burnside.

Burnside, who is the chairperson of the Authentically Bahamian Advisory Committee, made her remarks while a guest on radio talk show Morning Blend Business on Guardian Radio 96.9 FM She is helping Nassau Cruise Port (NCP) to get only authentically created Bahamian products into their retail areas, hoping to make the port a market for only Bahamian-made products.

NCP’s Director of Business Development Ed Fields, who was also a guest on Morning Blend Business, said all of the businesses that will operate out of the Nassau Cruise Port will have to be certified as “authentically Bahamian”.

“It is our desire and we’re trying to meet that desire as best as possible, to have this destination be as authentically Bahamian as possible,” said Fields.

Those retail spaces,

however, are fully leased as vendors from the former Festival Place at the cruise port were given the first right of refusal.

Burnside said the cheap t-shirt model that is pervasive downtown is not what The Bahamas should be known for.

“People will understand that we have something very special and we need not throw that baby away with the bath water,” said Burnside.”

“We need to get back to taking care of ourselves first and making sure the money stays in the country by empowering other Bahamians in the field, working together community wise and making sure that we build this country by working together as a people, rather than sending money outside the country to import stuff that has no value to us as a person or to our soul, and to make sure that we are proud of what we produce.”

Burnside contended that this country needs to become a country of mass production again.

Fields lamented that on a recent trip to Colombia, he saw many of the same items being sold by local straw vendors, with only a different country name emblazoned on it.

“I went up by Fort Fincastle and the same exact things that I saw in Colombia, I saw at the fort,” said Fields. “The only difference is they had a name difference.”

The Access Accelerator, Small Business Development Centre (SBDC) is providing grant funding for those who have been granted a space at the cruise port. According to an NCP statement on the funding, up to $20,000 has been made available for each qualifying Marketplace tenant.

“The funding will be used to assist these small Bahamian business owners with resources to fit out their Marketplace boutiques within the port and will aid in the development of authentic Bahamian tourism products,” the statement said.

“Marketplace tenants will apply online through the SBDC’s online application which opened on September 1, 2022 and will run for 30 days.”