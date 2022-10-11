Advocating for greater education and awareness

Menopause slammed Patrice Lockhart like a “tsunami” so-much-so that for a year at its onset she battled severe insomnia, anxiety, and unexplained weight gain. Lockhart says she then transitioned into sleeping for about an hour to sometimes less than an hour. She recalls shutting her eyes to try to sleep, but says her brain would “act like an old black and white television screen; I would continuously see fuzzy black and white lines across the screen; it was like seeing scenes from a movie – then the lines.” It turned into three days and nights of her not getting a any sleep. That left Lockhart so wired she said she was a mess and did not know what was going on.

“This was a very dark period of my life. A family member intervened and took me into her home for two weeks and cared for me,” she said. “During that time, I was working in the corporate world, working with mostly men and I had to show up. Fatigue and sleeplessness overwhelmed me for many days. My job performance was greatly impacted.”

She said she had not name to put on what was happening to her.

“It felt like I had lost the controls to Patrice. It was not until eight years later of going through menopausal symptoms I learnt I was menopausal.”

One of the scariest symptoms for her were the heart palpitations.

She described them as “horrendous and very scary” and one of the incidents it was thought she may have had a heart attack.

“These palpitations challenged my breathing and weakened me. They were brutal and scary, and the journey with them was filled with loneliness and there were moments I made peace that I may not make it.”

While she has survived menopause and no longer deals with menopausal symptoms, she is an advocate for greater education and awareness.

“Surviving menopause can be a tough battle for some women. It can feel like a nightmare that does not end. Menopause affected my health, my professional life, my then relationship. It impacted me emotionally. It caused me to doubt myself and quite honestly has left some lifetime scars I must live with.”

She no longer deals with severe menopausal symptoms.

“I learnt what to do and helped myself.”

As a post-menopausal woman, she said maintenance is key for her.

Because of what she went through Lockhart decided to get certified as a menopause coach with a goal to educate people about menopause and help them navigate the menopausal transition.

As a menopause coach, Lockhart acts as a lifestyle coach by providing recommendations, guidance, information, tools and support for menopausal women. She also helps women implement habits to better manage menopausal symptoms.

“I help women navigate menopause by educating them about the stages of menopause. I help them to understand what is going on in their body at this stage of life. I educate them about options. I provide the support needed. I customize protocols for them to implement. I host menopause presentations and workshops/seminars.

“When women utilize my service, they are able to better manage, and in many cases eliminate many of the symptoms they are plagued with. They understand triggers and what to do.”

Lockart does not prescribe medications. She works with women with natural means to deal with menopause.

“After a session with me, women not only understand menopause but they are able to understand what to do in the future as they move along the menopausal journey. I teach women how to help themselves.”

Lockhart says people need to realize menopause is not a medical condition but a natural transition in a woman’s life. She says the more a female is educated about it, the better their transition.

And that more support is needed to bring awareness and options for menopause care to the forefront of health matters. She says females should not be left unprepared on how to deal with the changes and symptoms that come along with menopause.

“What I do is important because women need menopause education, support, guidance and tools,” said Lockhart. “Menopause education and menopause care has been overlooked and underrated. Yet every woman who lives to enter her mid-40s and move into her 50s will go through the transition.”

October has been recognized as Menopause Awareness Month since 2009.

World Menopause Awareness Day is recognized on October 18.

The purpose the day and month is to raise awareness of menopause and the support options available for improving health and well-being, according to the International Menopause Society (IMS).

On the awareness day, women throughout The Bahamas are being encouraged to help break the taboo surrounding menopause by posting on their social media platforms, a menopause awareness post.

Menopause occurs when women stop menstruating for 12 months straight due to lowering estrogen levels. The lead-up to it, which can take up to 10 years is called perimenopause. The median age is 51 years old, but five percent of women experience it earlier, between ages 40 and 45.

Some menopause symptoms include irregular periods, vaginal dryness, hot flashes, chills, night sweats, sleep problems, mood changes, weight gain and slowed metabolism, thinning hair and dry skin, and loss of breast fullness.

“Because of the lack of education, many of the symptoms women experience but are not aware of, is menopause-related,” says Lockhart. “They are passed on as age-related. The most we have come to know about menopause are the hot flashes and night sweats/cold sweats, but menopause is more than the most common symptoms.”

From her Facebook community, Lockhart says she learnt that 99 percent of the women on her social media site, and 25 percent of the women who enter menopause experience severe symptoms. And that older women in The Bahamas have not been passing on their experiences to the younger women.

“We need more women in The Bahamas to share their experiences with younger women. This will go a long way in removing the ‘taboo’ associated with menopause.”

Lockhart is also hosting a 100-women, 30-day hot flash and night sweat challenge set to begin on October 24. She is inviting women suffering with hot flashes and night sweats to be a part of her challenge. The women will complete an entry and exit survey, and an algorithm will analyze the information as she does research on menopause in The Bahamas. Interested women can reach Lockhart at telephone 439-3242.

Lockhart, the CEO of Shaddai Health, completed a menopause movement professional development training Ppogram with The Menopause Movement in the United Kingdom.

After her eight-year experience of tumultuous menopausal symptoms and visiting doctors but not getting answers, she learnt she was perimenopausal through a girlfriend, and began her journey to become her own rescue. She also began questioning women on their experience with menopause.

She says her turning point came when she opened a WhatsApp group for women her age. She explained her symptoms and wanted to know if any other women had similar experiences. Lockhart said the chat “blew up all day” and that approximately 50 women shared their stories” and left her wondering why older women were not passing on the information to the younger generation.

Recognizing the gap, Lockhart began studying the topic of menopause as well as conducting informal surveys for answers.

As well as offering guidance, support, information and tools to help women navigate menopause, she is an advocate for creating a menopause friendly workplace environment through education, seminars and workshops. She has a Facebook menopause support group called Menopause Survival Care that women can request to join.