Aeropost to offer tax-free zip code and freight forwarding services this month

Aeropost is preparing to begin freight forwarding services in The Bahamas this month with a unique zip code that will make purchases tax free, saving customers about seven percent, said the company’s owner Sebastian Bastian.

Bastian, who spoke to the media yesterday about the upcoming changes, said The Bahamas was the only jurisdiction in Aeropost’s expansive Latin American and Caribbean operations that did not carry out freight forwarding services.

However, he said the unique addition of this tax-free zip code and the distribution of parcel lockers across New Providence, will put Aeropost miles ahead of the competition.

“What’s going to make Aeropost unique in this offering and what our niche is going to be is Aeropost is one of four companies in the state of Florida that has its own zip code and that zip code is a tax free zip code,” said Bastian.

“So, when you are issued an Aeropost US address to make your purchases and subsequently have them shipped to The Bahamas on behalf of us, the sites that you shop on would not even charge you tax because it’s a tax free zip code.

“So, shopping, when you shop all over the dotcoms that you want to go on, at checkout, you won’t be charged tax.

“So, imagine you’re going to have a seven percent savings just by shipping with Aeropost, before we even get to the service differences that we have. As you know, we have the largest smartpass and locker footprint in the country.

“We have over 25 locations. They’re at every Esso. Almost no matter where you live in this country, you’re less than a quarter mile away from a smart parcel locker that, most of them open 24 hours a day, so you don’t have to rush 6 p.m. to catch a freight forwarder.”

Bastian acquired Aeropost in 2021, and said yesterday that since then they have done “a lot of internal housekeeping with the organization”.

He added that they have upgraded the company’s legacy technology and right-sized the teams in all the countries where Aeropost operates.

Bastian added that they will soon make several major announcements about strategic partnerships with large companies that will be distributing packages for Aeropost throughout the Caribbean and Central America regions.

Bastian was asked about expansion into the Family Island, but said the company hopes to perfect its New Providence supply chain before tackling the rest of The Bahamas.

