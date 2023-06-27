Afri-Caribbean Marketplace coming to Grand Bahama

Grand Bahama will soon be the home of an African-Caribbean Marketplace, which is expected to promote and distribute African and Caribbean products to the world.

Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, MP for Pineridge, made the announcement during debate on the 2023/2024 budget in the House of Assembly last week.

The marketplace was one of several projects discussed when Moxey headed a recent Bahamas Trade and Investment Mission to West Africa with stops in Nigeria and Ghana.

The trip resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the government of The Bahamas.

“The purpose of the MoU is to provide a broad framework for collaboration to harmonize efforts in Africa and The Bahamas, but specifically in Grand Bahama,” Moxey said.

While she did not reveal a site for the project, Moxey said the partnership will commence with the preparation and development of an African-Caribbean Marketplace, or “International Marketplace” to be located on Grand Bahama.

“Not only will the marketplace promote and distribute African and Caribbean products, but it will also offer a taste of Africa and the Caribbean making it an appealing tourist attraction,” Moxey said.

“In the marketplace, we envision seamless connectivity for trade between Africa and the Caribbean through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with the Caribbean as the sixth region, and the added advantage of a 230-square-mile free-trade zone offering tax concessions on Grand Bahama.”

Because of the island’s proximity to the United States, the market is expected to provide strategic opportunities for value-added manufacturing, transshipment, distribution and logistics.

“This vision, however, goes beyond mere trade,” Moxey said.

“It represents the culmination of a world-class experience, showcasing the rich cultures of Africa and the Caribbean. The African-Caribbean Marketplace will become the home of ‘All Things African and Caribbean’.

“It will feature a ‘Bahamas Bazaar’ representing each inhabited island of The Bahamas.

“Grand Bahama, my island, [which] has been designated as the ‘Home of Maritime and Logistics’, the ‘Home of Events and Entertainment’ and the ‘Home of Innovation’ will take center stage, highlighting folklore, folk arts, festivals, and culturally immersive experiences year-round.”

Moxey said the vision is for the marketplace to become the gateway to the Caribbean, the signature destination for visitors from around the world to experience African and Caribbean culture.

“With its conceptual design, including an amphitheater, featuring a performance arts theater, African and Caribbean-flavored concessions, and unique architecture reflecting the authenticity of our cultures, we aim to create a space that resonates with the spirit of Africa and the Caribbean.”

Moxey said the concept of the Afro-Caribbean Marketplace was first articulated in December at the 10th summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and followed the signing of a partnership agreement between Afreximbank and member states of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

She explained that in collaboration with Afreximbank and the Caribbean Development Bank, the Afro-Carib Marketplace will serve as a home for events through partnerships with organizations like the Caribbean Export Development Agency, Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX), and the International Council of Organizations of Folklore and Folk Arts.

Moxey said the festivals will showcase diverse music, dance, art, and cuisine.

“Additionally, the marketplace will serve as a platform for fostering international collaboration and exchange, hosting the Afro-Carib Sister Cities Summit where representatives from various sister cities will strengthen cultural and economic ties,” she said.

“Furthermore, the marketplace will support African and Caribbean product manufacturing, promoting the development of local industries and providing a space for artisans and entrepreneurs to showcase their crafts and products.”

Moxey said the marketplace will also house the Caribbean Center of Resilience, a hub for research, innovation, and knowledge sharing on climate-smart initiatives in the region.

“Together, these initiatives aim to foster cultural appreciation, economic growth, and environmental stewardship throughout the African and Caribbean communities,” she said.

“It is all about capacity building. The future for Grand Bahama is bright. I truly believe that when all of it is revealed, everyone who wants a business or a job, or both, will be able to do this in the new Grand Bahama.”

The Labour Force Survey for May 2023, released on Friday by the Bahamas National Statistical Institute, showed that unemployment on Grand Bahama was recorded at 10.8 percent.