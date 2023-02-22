AG advises PSs not to attend PAC

Attorney General Ryan Pinder has advised permanent secretaries not to appear before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House of Assembly as called upon by PAC Chairman Michael Pintard, leader of the opposition.

Pintard has requested “copies of any and all contracts entered into by or on behalf of [ministries] since September 21, 2021”.

But Pinder told The Nassau Guardian, “The request of the PAC was beyond the scope of what is a permissible request under the rules.”

The attorney general said as much in a letter to Pintard, which was sent through House of Assembly Clerk David Forbes.

“You have made a general request which is beyond the powers granted to the PAC by the rules, specifically section 17, and therefore the request by the chairman of the PAC is declined,” the attorney general wrote in a letter of yesterday’s date.

“Furthermore, the request of interviews of public [servants] on the same grounds is likewise denied for the same reasons.”

The rule states that the PAC shall consist of five members who shall have the duty of examining and reporting on the accounts showing the appropriation of the sums granted by Parliament to meet the public expenditure; such other reports, accounts or financial statements of ministries, departments and public corporations before the House as the committee may think fit; such other accounts as may be referred to the committee by the House or under any law and the report of the auditor general.

Pintard advised in a press statement that the PAC met yesterday. He said members present were himself, East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson and Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis (opposition MPs).

The PAC’s other members are listed as South Beach MP Bacchus Rolle, and Bain and Grants Town MP Wade Watson (government MPs).

Rolle said he did not attend the meeting yesterday because he had a conflicting schedule. He said he was attending another meeting, which he was chairing.

Watson claimed last night that he is not a member of the PAC.

Under the rules of the House, opposition members are entitled to constitute the majority of members of the PAC.

The committee shall have power to require the attendance of witnesses or the production of documents.

The rule states, “If a witness willfully refuses, without reasonable cause, to attend the House or a committee of the House in terms of a summons, he may be in contempt of the House of committee and subject to penalty prescribed under the Powers and Privileges (Senate and House of Assembly) Act.”

In his press statement, Pintard said, “I received a letter from the clerk of the House of Assembly to the effect that he received a call from the attorney general stating that the attorney general instructed the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Works, Mr. Luther Smith, not to attend the scheduled Public Accounts Committee meeting although he was duly served with a summons.

“The attorney general further advised that I will receive formal communication. We are very serious about holding the government accountable and will take all necessary steps to do so.

“We later received the correspondence from Attorney General Ryan Pinder and will review and advise our next steps.”

Pinder noted that Pintard did not put in his press release the purpose of why he called the PS.

He said “that is instrumental and purposely excluded from the request”.

The attorney general told The Nassau Guardian, “The PAC is not a vehicle for fishing expeditions.”

When contacted by The Guardian and asked why he did not appear before the PAC, Smith said he was acting based on legal advice of the attorney general.

“The chairman, who is the leader of the opposition, has been intimating he wants all permanent secretaries to appear and people were ignoring requests to appear, and I had to obviously take legal advice,” he said.

“I’m a civil servant and the clerk of the Parliament was advised by the legal authorities that I will not be appearing.

“And so, on that basis, I did not appear, and so the information that the leader of the opposition will require will be posted on the Bonfire in which all the information on procurement and contracts would be available to him as to any other person, but it was not intended to downgrade the role of the Public Accounts Committee, but I was advised not to appear and I did not appear.”

In the House of Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Philip Davis insisted his administration is transparent and accountable and said the Ministry of Finance in conjunction with Go Bondfire is finalizing a report on contracts awarded by his administration since coming to office in September 2021, and will aim to have the first edition published “in due course”.

The government launched the new eProcurement platform last October, saying it is the avenue through which goods and services for all government and quasi-government agencies will be sourced, with the objective of providing a higher level of accountability.

At a political meeting on February 8, Pintard put the government on notice that he intends to turn up the heat to ensure accountability and transparency in the management of public affairs.

“We’ve used the Public Accounts Committee and we’ve written every permanent secretary in The Bahamas — one of them responded — to seek to provide information on contracts that have been issued to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars,” said Pintard at a meeting at Free National Movement headquarters on Mackey Street.

“The rest of them didn’t see the need for them to do so. Beginning next week, we will be summoning through the Public Accounts Committee, permanent secretaries, heads of corporations, to come and answer the questions raised by the Bahamian people through us.”

Asked to respond to this, Smith said, “I wouldn’t want to make any comment on that. I’ll let it stand for what it is.

“Obviously, permanent secretaries are a group of professional persons and they are steeped in the ways of governance and we would not in any way disrespect any institution which is a part of the governance of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”