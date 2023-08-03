AG defends decision on anti-violence bill

Shooting down opposition to the Protection Against Violence Bill 2023 from some women’s groups, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday the bill is a “testament” to the government’s dedication to eradicating violence against women.

Last week, several women’s groups said the Protection Against Violence Bill is not the bill rights groups spent more than a decade working on.

“The bill we worked on and consented to was the Gender-Based Violence Bill,” they said.

During debate on the bill in the Senate, Pinder said the Gender-Based Violence Bill, drafted in 2016, was never intended to be the final draft.

“… In fact, consultations and amendments continued on this 2016 draft until today,” he said.

“Yes, the 2016 bill was voluminous; however, the consensus was that the bill needed work to be in a position to present to Cabinet to advance to Parliament.”

He added, “We believe in the foundational protection areas that [are] found in the 2016 bill, and the Protection Against Violence Bill, 2023 reflects these.”

The women’s group said the Gender-Based Violence Bill “was replaced at the last minute with the Protection Against Violence Bill”.

“The new bill does not contain key provisions that would further help protect women and girls from violence,” they said.

“These provisions were in the Gender-Based Violence Bill.”

Pinder said the 2016 bill applies to gender-based violence.

“Gender-based violence in the 2016 bill ‘means any physical, economic or financial, emotional, verbal or psychological abuse against a person because of the person’s gender or gender identification, whether or not constituting a criminal offense,’” he said.

“The 2016 bill speaks entirely and exclusively to gender-based violence matters. It is our position, and that of esteemed professionals, that a regime focused only on gender-based violence has the potential to be confusing and a broader application to violence is more appropriate.”

Pinder said, “We want to ensure that we are passing legislation on violence that is appropriate and avoids any possibility of confusion.

“We want to ensure the desire of the [Bahamas] Crisis Centre in advocating for children, and the Department of Gender Affairs and their concern that isolating a bill to gender-based violence will cause confusion as to only applicability to women are taken into account, and thus we proposed the Protection Against Violence Bill.

“Yes, this is a shift from the 2016 bill and we admit that, but a shift that is supported in policy, and supported in expert analysis.”

Pinder noted that the 2016 bill called for the creation of the Department of Family and Gender Affairs, a section that is no longer needed after that department was created in 2016.

“The 2016 bill provided for separate criminal offenses that constitute acts of physical abuse and gender-based violence,” he said.

“I noted earlier that there are a variety of laws in place that address offenses related to violence and gender-based violence.

“Having a separate list in the 2016 bill was regarded as inconsistent with current law, and would provide an opportunity for confusion on the applicable law, offense and penalty. It was determined that these offenses should be removed and that we should rely on the offenses in existing law.”

On Tuesday, Minister of Social Services Obie Wilchcombe said he met with some women’s rights advocates on Monday and he has invited them to take a look at the bill that was passed and make any recommendations for change.

“And so, when we get back to Parliament, if there are recommendations that require us to make amendments, we will go ahead and make amendments,” Wilchcombe said.

“… We believe everything’s in the bill, but if there’s something that’s missing in the bill that they think is fundamentally important then, of course, you have to take a look at it again. This is the first time it’s ever been done, first time we’ve ever had the bill in the Parliament, so it doesn’t hurt you to come back and move amendments.”

The Protection Against Violence Bill, 2023, provides for the protection and support of victims of violence.

The bill seeks to create a national strategy to prevent and respond to the occurrence of violence and to protect victims of violence; begin a system of information gathering to generate reliable statistics in instances where domestic violence results in death; and allow the country to become compliant with regional and international human rights treaties The Bahamas is a part of.

The bill was passed in the House of Assembly last week.

It was passed in the Senate shortly before 7 p.m. last night.