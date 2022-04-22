AG defends plan for citizenship law

Attorney General Ryan Pinder yesterday defended the government’s decision to bring citizenship reform through ordinary legislation rather than amending the constitution via a referendum.

Pinder was asked to respond to two signatories to the constitution who criticized the government’s approach.

“Well we have failed twice to change the constitution and it is an important element of the equality of our people that they see themselves equal amongst each other,” Pinder said.

“If that means doing it by legislation that’s what it means.”

A. Loftus Roker said he does not believe the government’s approach will work because “you can’t alter the constitution by ordinary law”.

He said any such measure would face legal challenge.

George Smith shared similar views to Roker.

Roker said, “Once you start that, you can change the whole constitution by ordinary legislation, which means you’re not getting the majority of Bahamians agreeing with changing our constitution and the constitution says that the Bahamians must decide if they want to change the constitution, the Bahamian people, by a referendum.

“Now, if you figure you can’t get the thing changed through a referendum, that tells me you must be a dictator if you are going to change it some other way.”

Pinder said the government is not afraid of a legal challenge.

“If they take us to court, they take us to court,” he said.

“Everybody takes the government to court these days. It doesn’t mean they are right. You clearly stated that the constitution provides the avenue to provide citizenship that is not covered in the constitution, which is what this is doing.”

Under Article 13(a) of the constitution, “Parliament may make provision (a) for the acquisition of citizenship of The Bahamas by persons who do not become citizens of The Bahamas by virtue of the provisions of this chapter …”

Law Reform Commissioner Dame Anita Allen drafted the Immigration, Asylum and Nationality Bill, which would have repealed the Bahamas Nationality Act as well as the Immigration Act.

Asked if the government intends to use this bill, Pinder said, “There is going to be a new bill.

“Now some of the concepts in that bill will be utilized but if you would have seen that bill … about 111 pages long and addressed a number of different issues related to immigration.

“So we think a better approach is to do an issue-by-issue approach rather than what we would have seen in the bill.”

A 2016 referendum to address the ability of Bahamians to pass on their citizenship to children and spouses was overwhelmingly rejected by voters.

A similar exercise in 2002 was also rejected.

Currently, a Bahamian woman married to a foreign spouse cannot automatically pass on citizenship to children born abroad.

Last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the 2020 ruling by Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder that every person born in The Bahamas shall become a citizen of The Bahamas at their date of birth if either parent, irrespective of their marital status, is a citizen of The Bahamas.

The government has appealed the ruling. Pinder said previously, the government will not discontinue the appeal.

Pinder has said the government intends to bring legislation that will allow Bahamian men and women to pass on citizenship in all circumstances.