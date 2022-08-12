AG lays out govt’s legislative agenda

As the Davis administration prepares for its second year in office, Attorney General Ryan Pinder, QC, yesterday outlined priority areas in its legislative agenda including overhauling the Public Procurement Act, tightening environmental laws and bringing legislation to ensure gender equality in citizenship

He said the government intends to table amendments to the Fiscal Responsibility Act and the Public Finance Management Act, and new public procurement legislation in Parliament when it resumes next month.

“The Public Procurement Bill, initially we looked to amend certain aspects of that that we found troublesome,” Pinder said while speaking at a weekly press briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“Once we were looking at it in more depth, we figured a full rewrite of that legislation was necessary in order to provide more transparency but ease of administration and ability to govern effectively on that bill and ability to be able to govern with immediate priority in instances that require it.

“A lot of times the portal didn’t function appropriately and the mechanisms that were in place restricts the government from reacting immediately in times of exigency.”

Pinder said the government will also lay a National Investments Fund Bill in Parliament.

He said this legislation will create a national infrastructure fund to develop infrastructure across the country using public-private partnerships.

“We also spoke in our Blueprint for Change about creating a fund to manage private holdings by the government in companies such as Cable Bahamas, such as Arawak Port and the list goes on,” Pinder said.

“… We believe that should be managed professionally and properly. So, this bill will also provide a framework to also be able to launch that fund to hold those holdings.”

The government hopes to bring a Mining Act by the end of the first quarter to establish a regulatory framework for the mining of natural resources, according to Pinder.

He said it will also amend the Environmental Planning and Protection Act.

Pinder said the amendments will be two-fold and will increase fines issued by the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP) for environmental violation.

“That’s very important. You need to have teeth in order to have the proper enforcement mechanisms on environment concerns,” he said.

“And the second one is going to be really pleasing to family island developers in the first instance but small developers in The Bahamas or small people looking to do things, frankly.

“We look to make certain amendments to ensure that the environmentally sensitive important areas, like mangroves, are preserved, but also to have construction activities that are not really in environmentally sensitive areas nor are they having an adverse environmental impact to be exempted from the DEPP regime and the licensing regime.”

Pinder said legislation will also be introduced to give the DEPP the ability to issue on the spot fines for environmental pollution.

He said this will not take away the government’s ability to go to court for increased fines.

“What it does, for instance, [is that] if a cruise ship is having a discharge in the harbor or like we saw in the Exuma oil spill, the DEPP can issue a fine on the spot rather than the current regime where you have to go to court and enforce that mechanism through court. So it’s just an added level of enforcement,” Pinder said.

Pinder said the government will also advance the Nationality Bill, which will allow men and women to equally pass citizenship.

He said he received the first draft of the legislation last week.

“I’m in the process of reviewing that, providing comments back to the drafters to eventually share with the minister of immigration for his review and comment. After that, it will come to Cabinet,” Pinder said.

Pinder said the government does not intend to hold a constitutional referendum on the citizenship matter.

Pointing to the highly anticipated introduction of medical marijuana legislation, the attorney general said he recently reviewed a draft bill.

He said he provided additional comments and sent it to the government’s international consultants for review.

The consultants have assured him that he will get their comments back by the beginning of next week, he said, adding that the bill will then be collated and reviewed again before it is released for public consultations.

Pinder said the government will also bring separate legislation for industrial hemp.

“Hemp, as you would know, is different from cannabis,” he said.

“Hemp does not have the psychedelic effects and hemp is really used in industrial applications and wellness applications. So, you would have seen CBD oil that be use for wellness purposes — whether that be oils, creams or whatever it might be. Those come from hemp.

“Hemp is used frequently in construction. Hemp is used in clothing. Hemp is used in a lot of agribusiness. So, we’re looking to bring a separate piece of legislation dealing with industrial hemp to support our agribusiness initiatives that we are very aggressive on …”

The government will table amendments to the National Crime Intelligence Agency Act to strengthen the National Crime Intelligence Agency and allow it to “better respond to intelligence on criminal matters”, Pinder said.

He said it will also bring amendments to the Defence Act to strengthen the scope and provide broader influence of the National Security Council.

Pinder said his government will also launch a criminal law overhaul project through the Law Reform and Revision Commission.

“What that will do is look at all our criminal laws to modernize them, to bring them into international best practices, but also to look at certain elements of case law, especially in the Court of Appeal where there are decisions that have been made that we would like to look at from a legislative point of view, to assist with the criminal enforcement and prosecution of criminals in the country,” he said.

He said company laws will also be brought up to date to redefine The Bahamas as a central jurisdiction for companies, corporations and organizations.

Pinder said it will strengthen the commercial sector and help promote economic growth and development in the financial services sector and allow The Bahamas “to be that near shore Delaware that we should be”.