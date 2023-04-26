AG outlines benefits of Law Reform and Revision Bill

Pointing to the frequency with which legislation is amended, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday if laws are not revised from time to time and consolidated, it would be impossible for a practitioner and ordinary lay person to determine what the current law is.

He was raising debate on the Law Reform and Revision Bill, 2023, which updates the administration of the Law Reform and Revision Commission. The commission is headed by a law reform commissioner, who is responsible for the reform and revision of the laws of The Bahamas.

“The recent constant amendment of the Emergency Powers Orders is a fine example. At any given time, there was uncertainty as to what the current state of the law was. The financial legislation is another fine example. Each year during the budget exercise, the VAT Act, the Stamp Act, the Real Property Tax Act, the Customs Management Act, the Tariff Act, the Business Licence Act, just to name a few, if these acts are not revised from time to time and consolidated, it would be impossible for a practitioner and the ordinary lay person to determine what the current law is, and so Madam President, hence the need for law revision,” Pinder said.

“It is for this reason that when certain bills are brought to Parliament, that a repeal and replacement is preferred. It makes it easier for the reader to determine the current state of the law, rather than to put the reader through the hassle of incorporating so many amendments after passage of bulky amendments.”

Among other things, the bill broadens the qualification requirements for the appointment of the law reform and revision commissioner, and reduces the commission from five to three people.

“While the current law provides for a commissioner to be someone with legal training Madam President, the complexities of legislation these days sometimes require expertise in other areas. I should point out that a person appointed a commissioner does not necessarily have to be a legislative drafter, but they will have to work along with a legislative drafter [who would be a lawyer] in the preparation of legislation,” Pinder said.

“I am confident that the selection of a person would be someone who in the opinion of the prime minister, is by reason of his special qualifications, training or experience would be suitable for such an appointment in accordance with clause 4 of the bill and not just a political appointment, as some may want to suggest. I should also mention that the new qualification provision is aligned with regional counterparts such as the Cayman Islands.”

Additionally, the bill seeks to impose additional obligations on the commission, including the preparation of background papers on proposed law reform projects detailing the history and scope of the project, and the maintenance of electronic databases and records.