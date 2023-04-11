AG reiterates that govt won’t move forward with citizenship bill until Privy Council ruling

After former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson urged the government to move forward with legislation to allow Bahamian women and men to pass on citizenship in any circumstance, Attorney General Ryan Pinder reiterated that the Davis administration is awaiting the outcome of a Privy Council appeal before advancing any legislation.

“The bill has been drafted,” he said.

“I’m going through a final review right now of it.”

In 2021, the Court of Appeal upheld a 2020 ruling by then-Supreme Court Justice Ian Winder that every person born in The Bahamas shall become a citizen of The Bahamas at their date of birth if either parent, irrespective of their marital status, is a citizen of The Bahamas.

The government appealed the ruling.

The Privy Council heard arguments on the appeal in January.

Pinder said, “…Before advancing any legislation, from a policy point of view, we are going to allow the court to rule on that matter and then we would know how to approach that legislation.”

Currently, a Bahamian woman married to a foreign spouse cannot automatically pass on citizenship to children born abroad.

Bahamian men who have children with foreign women out of wedlock cannot automatically pass on citizenship to their children, even if they are born in The Bahamas.

Two constitutional referendums – one in 2002 and one in 2016 – sought to ensure clear gender equality on citizenship matters.

They both failed.

The Davis administration had said it was going to draft ordinary legislation, instead of going to a referendum, to address the issue.

As noted, Maynard-Gibson said the government should move ahead with the law, calling it a “no-brainer”.

“I urge us to think what the suffragettes did, us as women, us as Bahamians, who believe that all Bahamians, women and men, are entitled to be treated equally,” she said.

“I say there is already a bill drafted.

“There is already a bill drafted that gives women the right to pass their citizenship on to their spouses and the citizenship on to their children and single Bahamian men also to pass on their citizenship on to their children under certain circumstances. To me, it’s a no-brainer. Get it done.”