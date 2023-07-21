AG says EU likely to add more requirements

While Attorney General Ryan Pinder said he is certain the changes being made legislatively to the financial services industry, and the new reporting system set to to come on stream in September, will appease the European Union (EU), causing it to strike The Bahamas from its blacklist, he is certain the EU will present this country with some other requirement that needs to be met.

Pinder, who made the comments while addressing the Senate yesterday, said the country must continue striving to do better than the EU does in its regulation of the financial services industry.

He echoed the sentiments of Prime Minister Philip Davis, who recently spoke at the plenary session of the third European Union-Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (EU-CELAC) summit in Brussels, Belgium, charging that the blacklisting of The Bahamas by the EU is both “indefensible” and “immoral”.

Davis called for The Bahamas to be immediately removed from the blacklist.

Pinder told the Senate he is confident that when The Bahamas is re-evaluated in November, the country will be found to be in compliance with the EU’s tax rules. He added that a redrafted Commercial Enterprises Act will help to ensure this country is in compliance.

“We will also address what has evolved into best practices in economic substance reporting. We will have a new and functional portal up and running by September for the reporting on an economic substance basis. We will be in a position to demonstrate to the European Union, OECD [Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development] and others, Madam President, that we have the capability to enforce our laws, to enforce those who do not abide by our laws and to impose the adequate remedies and penalties that are necessary.

“We will be in a position by doing that in November, when they come to rewrite this country, to be compliant with the best practices and requirements imposed upon us by the large colonial masters of the past.

“They will likely have something else they want us to do when they come. Madam President, as a small island developing state, and a leader in the international financial center marketplace, we must punch above our weight, and the fact of the matter is we must do better than they do. And Madam President, we will.

“In the financial services industry, where I have made my livelihood Madam President, we must continue to innovate, we must continue to lead from the front.”

Pinder said the Senate will debate the new Commercial Enterprises Act next week.

He explained that this country will continue to plead its case at the highest levels, in the fight against the injustices of blacklisting that have been leveled against The Bahamas and financial jurisdictions like it.

He said countries like those in the EU, which have contributed greatly to climate change and which suffer inequitably less than countries like The Bahamas due to climate change, hurt the development of small island states with their blacklists and discriminatory practices.

“Things have to change. Madam President. There has to be a holistic view on how this treatment by big economies, that cause climate crisis and discriminate against us in the financial services industry, affect us small countries,” said Pinder.

“It’s unfair, and one thing that this government will do, Madam President, in the face of the big boys in the room, we will punch above our weight.

“We will make our case known at the highest levels. And we will solicit the support of our colleagues, both in the region and worldwide to demonstrate that we are equal to them. And we should be treated as such.

“I commend the prime minister for his message. I commend the prime minister for taking his bold step in Brussels. And I commend the prime minister in bringing to light how the discriminatory treatment in financial services and blacklisting has a real world effect on our ability to survive a crisis that they created. We will get off this blacklist.”