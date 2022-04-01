AG says govt imposed further sanctions against Russia

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday that Cabinet has decided to suspend the automatic exchange of financial information with the Russian Federation on citizens.

He said this is consistent with the financial directives of the United Kingdom and its territories.

“The policy position on that is we wouldn’t want the Russian Federation to use funds of its citizens that are abroad in The Bahamas … for the purposes on the war on Ukraine,” Pinder said.

“So, we have suspended the automatic exchange of information.”

When asked if the government intends to take its sanctions a step further, he replied, “Not at this time. We have advised both the Bahamas Maritime Association and private interests in the maritime trade that they should be mindful of doing business with sanctioned individuals.”

Pinder said it’s a “very delicate” situation because there is legitimate commerce that occurs with Russian ties that are not related to sanctions.

He said the government does not want to disrupt legitimate commerce.

“But we do want to take affirmative steps to ensure that sanctioned individuals and the Russian Federation can’t pursue their matter in Ukraine,” Pinder said.

“I would take note that these actions are unilateral. So these go further than any decisions of CARICOM or any of our CARICOM members who would have also taken unilateral steps. I would say, in the region, The Bahamas is leading the way. That message is loud and clear.

“I met with the EU (European Union) ambassador this morning and she thanked us for leading the way on these matters and ensuring that The Bahamas is not a jurisdiction that would attract nefarious activity related to the war in Ukraine.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24, has created concerns across the world. More than three million Ukrainians have fled their country.

The war has resulted in thousands of casualties.

The Bahamas has publicly condemned the attack and has banned all certified financial institutions from doing business with 121 Russian entities and individuals, in a move that aligns this jurisdiction with the stance of its closest allies on the invasion of Ukraine.

The Central Bank of The Bahamas said last month that while it has yet to complete its survey of domestic financial institutions, a review of data from international entities domiciled in The Bahamas found that there are US$420 million in deposits and US$2.5 billion in custody, or trust assets with ultimate beneficial owners from or connected to Russia.

While speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Minister of State for Legal Affairs Jomo Campbell said the government has identified three individuals and one company with assets valuing roughly $1.6 billion comprising deposits, custody assets, assets held in a trust or other fiduciary structure and investment in companies.