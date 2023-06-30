AG slams GBPA 

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said yesterday the Davis administration is committed to recovering all outstanding monies the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) owes to the government.

“We understand that they might disagree with the calculations,” said Pinder during the 2023/2024 budget debate in the Senate.

“That’s their right and that’s fine. The method for such disputes, however, is not in the public domain with misconceived press releases, but through adequate methods of dispute resolution found in the [Hawksbill Creek Agreement] itself.

“There are prescribed dispute resolution procedures, and if there is a genuine dispute, execute those procedures. We’re fine with that, too, but we believe the day has come where the obligations due to the Bahamian people have to be paid.”

While wrapping up the budget debate in the House of Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Philip Davis announced that the government is going after the Port for monies he said are owed to the Public Treasury.

“It is important to note that section 1(5) of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement specifies that costs borne by the government for certain activities and services provided are to be reimbursed by the Grand Bahama Port Authority for amounts in excess of customs duties and emergency taxes collected,” Davis said.

“My government has begun to invoice the Port Authority for these reimbursable expenses, as calculated by an independent accountancy firm.

“To date, the Port Authority has not provided reimbursement in connection with any of these invoices.”

Davis did not say how much money the government is owed.

The Port responded on Tuesday, saying the claims are contested.

The attorney general indicated that government’s view is that the GBPA’s statement was inappropriate.

Pinder said in the Senate, “Two days ago, the Grand Bahama Port Authority thought it appropriate, although we as the government strenuously disagree, that they air the discussions and dispute with the government in the public domain.

“What is more troubling is that the statement was full of inaccuracies and misrepresentations. Although we don’t believe in negotiating any dispute in the press, I think it appropriate to lay out the facts as they exist.

“First of all, it should be made clear that any claim by the government of The Bahamas for reimbursed expense is pursuant to section 1(5) of the Hawksbill Creek Agreement. This section has never been amended and, therefore, remains in force and is binding.”

In its statement, the Port said the claims under section 1(5) “have little relevance today”.

“GBPA is yet to be satisfied that the government’s purported claims, which have lain dormant for more than 50 years, are justified and supported by credible evidence,” the Port said.

Pinder said the GBPA has not “responded to any of our requests for reimbursement of these expenses”.

“The first time we heard anything about their objection to the amounts is in their press release,” Pinder said.

“Furthermore, their assertion that no government has ever pursued these amounts is patently incorrect. The GBPA would recall that in 2015, under [then] Prime Minister Christie, a Hawksbill Review Committee was comprised to review matters related to the obligations under the HCA, including the applicability of section 1(5) of the HCA and the reimbursements owed thereunder.

“The HCA Review Committee under the former PLP government went so far as to commission their own independent financial review of amounts that would be owed to the government. At that time, the GBPA likewise resisted the pursuit and calculation.

“This resistance resulted in a memorandum of understanding (MOU) being entered into in 2016 between the government and GBPA that provided certain governance concessions and pledged to work through all questions raised by the government regarding section 1(5). Communication on the section 1(5) claims occurred after the entering of the MOU.

“Shortly thereafter, the PLP lost the general election and there was a change of government. The last FNM administration abandoned the work of the former government on this issue, and even went so far as to try to reverse everything that the government had done in favor of the shareholders of the GBPA.”

The Hawksbill Creek Agreement, which was signed in 1955 between the government and Wallace Groves, who formed the GBPA, gave GBPA authority to establish a city and free-trade zone over 50,000 acres that would spur economic development on Grand Bahama.

Under the agreement, the Port Authority, which is jointly owned by the St. George and Hayward families, is obligated to provide infrastructure in Freeport. It is responsible for constructing and administering the Port area and to license businesses in exchange for various tax exemptions.

In the House on Monday, the prime minister said Grand Bahama lost nine percent of its GDP last year and is continuing to lose more.

“Our position is clear: the Port Authority under its present structure is not realizing Freeport’s enormous potential; the status quo is not working, and the people of Grand Bahama deserve better,” Davis said.

The Port said it is focused on advancing the economic and social development of Freeport.

“The licensees and residents of Freeport, however, also deserve a new day, where government and GBPA are working together, positively, to propel Freeport’s economy forward and ensure a positive future for all residents and licensees,” it said.