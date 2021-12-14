AG stresses importance of Merchant Shipping Bill, 2021

Noting the technicalities of the Merchant Shipping Bill – which was passed in the Senate yesterday – Attorney General Senator Ryan Pinder said the legislation is imperative in regards to bolstering the local shipping industry and causes The Bahamas to continue to see the benefits of the blue economy.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2021 seeks primarily to incorporate the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) mandatory International Conventions and Codes into the laws of The Bahamas, while also providing for the registration of Bahamian ships, the prevention of collisions and the prevention of pollution, among other things.

“As indicated, this is a rather technical bill but one that is fundamental to the standing of The Bahamas internationally in merchant shipping and one that keeps us at the forefront of this important element of the blue economy,” he said in the Senate yesterday.

“The key will be for us to leverage legislation like this into more progressive policy advancements that will affect a wide cross section of Bahamians.”

The Bahamas was recently re-elected to the IMO Council for the period 2022-2023, securing the fifth highest number of votes (out of 27 contestants) for Category C, which currently has a membership of 20 IMO member states.

Pinder said it is imperative that The Bahamas maintains its good standing in the IMO to support its highly successful shipping industry.

“This achievement demonstrates the confidence that the IMO member states have in the collaborative approach, positive contribution and proactive engagement of The Bahamas in the international regulatory process. The success comes as a result of the competence and experience of the personnel of the Bahamas Maritime Authority and other Bahamas governmental agencies. The Bahamas’ role on this strategic body reaffirms our commitment to the organization’s objective of safe, secure and efficient shipping on cleaner oceans,” he said.

“Of equal importance is that it enables Bahamian shipowners to have an active voice in and access to the process for effective and practical regulations. As my colleague stated, this achievement showcases the national capacity and expertise of The Bahamas as a small island developing state, contributing to the strategic aims and objectives of the IMO and the broader maritime industry. These achievements are notable as The Bahamas has one of the world’s largest ship registries, with its ships and the seafarers onboard trading globally with a recognized reputation of quality.”