AG urges courts against bail in certain cases

As concern about the granting of bail persists, Attorney General Ryan Pinder on Friday said there have been multiple cases where bail could have been lawfully denied to defendants accused of committing violent crimes.

Pinder, who addressed the issue of bail in the Senate, pointed to a chain of cases where the Court of Appeal has upheld decisions by the lower courts to deny bail to defendants and encouraged lower court justices to study these cases and make decisions where appropriate.

“Our current laws, both the constitutional framework or the Bail Act, allow for a more restrictive granting of bail than we have seen over the years in The Bahamas, permits a more restrictive granting of bail than we have seen the courts delivering, especially considering the types of crimes and the alleged criminals that we have seen in these matters, such as repeat offenders, multiple offenders and violent offenders,” Pinder said.

“Those are usually the subset that really gets people, rightfully so, anxious about the issue of granting of bail to alleged criminals.

“We have recently seen a trend of cases in our Court of Appeal that are instructive on circumstances where bail should be denied.

“I encourage our lower court to review the chain of cases and their reasoning and consider them in all matters involved in violent crime and repeat offenders where appropriate.

“These cases have focused on denying bail in two specific instances that are provided in our law, in our constitution.

“These two instances that are focused by the Court of Appeal are the need to protect the safety of the public order and whether the defendant should be kept in custody for his own protection.”

The bail issue and legislative changes over the years have remained controversial given that suspects have a constitutional right to be tried within a reasonable period.

The judicial system has been plagued by a chronic backlog of cases, preventing many suspects from getting early trial dates.

Many end up on bail, even if there is only an expectation that they will not be tried within a reasonable time. Police say this contributes significantly to high crime rates.

Last month, Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander pleaded with the “system” to “get it right” after a 19-year-old Warren Street resident, who was on bail accused of sexual assault, was arrested in connection with two recent sexual assaults.

Fernander and others have also decried the granting of bail to suspects charged with multiple murders.

Pinder said while there has been much discussion in The Bahamas on whether courts should automatically deny bail to people charged with murder, the Privy Council has ruled that the automatic denial of bail for murder is unconstitutional.

However, he said there are justifiable grounds under the constitution and the Bail Act for the denial of bail.

Pinder pointed to a case that was heard in the Court of Appeal this year where bail was denied for a defendant accused of a second murder.

“In this situation, the accused was accused of murder, granted bail, accused of a second murder while on bail and then came back to get bail again and the court denied the bail and he appealed to the Court of Appeal,” Pinder said.

“The court found that the use of an electronic monitoring device … was not an acceptable condition to ameliorate the court’s concern because the second offense occurred while the accused was wearing such a device.

“If that doesn’t say whether the use of a monitoring device is sufficient to allow you to be granted bail, then I don’t know. This is the Court of Appeal.”

“This case demonstrates when someone is accused with multiple offenses of a violent nature, they are a threat to public safety and should be denied bail.”

Pinder also highlighted a case where bail was denied to a defendant who the court found was likely to be a victim of a retaliatory killing. Pinder said in such cases, the victim will be given the opportunity to show that he is able to minimize that risk.

“These circumstances are areas where we see public criticism in the granting of bail by our court, in instances of repeat violent offenders, instances of gang activity and instances of perceived retaliatory killings,” Pinder continued. “The Court of Appeal has ruled. They have laid out the framework in a series of well-reasoned cases.

“Lord knows if the commercial attorney like myself could follow them, you know the Court of Appeal is doing a good job of laying out the circumstances in which you should deny bail to an accused. And again, they focus on two important areas: protect the accused and protect the society, the public.”

The attorney general noted that the denial of bail is not a verdict of guilt or innocence.