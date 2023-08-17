Funeral Service for Rev. Dr. Agatha Louse Newton-Strachan, age 79 of #4 Savannah Avenue, Sea Breeze will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at 10a.m. at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church, Faith Way Baillou Hill Road South.

Officiating will be Rev. Stephen D. Ferguson, J.P., Pastor, Judea Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Arthur Charlton, 1st Vice Presedent, Bahamas Baptist Association, Rev. Dr. William L. Thompson, CMC, Moderator Emeritus, The Bahamas Baptist Association.Interment will follow in Lakeview Gardens, John F. Kennedy Drive.

Left to cherish her life and legacy is her Daughter: Cathy; Adopted Daughter: Ruth (Addington) Cox and Family; Grandsons: Tevin, Trey and TeShawn; Great granddaughter: Marie Elizabeth; Sisters: Sandra Newton, Henrietta Turnquest, Patricia (Daniel) Strachan, Rev. Cleomie McKinney, Elder Sylvia Curtis, Suzette Pinder, Melissa Knowles; Adopted Sister: Minister Irene King, Rev. Thelcine Simms; Aunt: Ruthie Hutchinson; Uncles: Erskine and Kermit Hutchinson; Nephews: Daniel (Kimberly) Strachan, Scott (Jitla) Turnquest, Chad (Melissa) Strachan, Brent Turnquest; Niece: Niquira Newton; Grand Nieces and Nephews: Chalcedony Newton, O’Neil Cooper, Daniel and Dallas Strachan, Chayce Strachan, Cori Newton, Bella, Robyn and Liv Turnquest; Godchildren: Stephen Briggs, Garnell Bannister; Other relatives and friends including: Alfred (Pearline) Hart and Family, Howard (Carol) Ingraham, Iva Cooper and Family, Catherine (Edourd) Louigunue and Family, Raquel (Andy) Albury and Family, Iona (David) Stubbs and Family, Margaret (Adrian) Parks, Richard Sr. (Sabrina) Pedican, Madeline (Henderson) Kelly, Kola Pedican, Quincy Hutchinson, Gia Collie, Floyd Watkins, Ena Mackey, The Late Charles Mackey and Family, Juliann and Family, Terry King and Family, Cardinal King and Family, Bernard Watkins and Family, Dr. Ricky Davis and Family, Cora Davis and Family, Mr. & Mrs. Rudolph Mackey and Family, Pastor Stephen and Dec. Shonalee Ferguson, Elder Sarah Ferguson, Marilyn Johnson and Family, Nikiesha Curtis, Bro. Perry Thurston, Jenetta (Shorn) Gibson, Mrs. Portia Robinson and Family, Pastor William and Tamara Haygood, Denise Darville, Apostle Elva Russell and Karrol Jervis, Dr. Nadia Gilbert, Dr. Cindy Dorsett, Myrtle Miller, Evg. Lillian Dean, Cynthia, Terry, Kelvin, Collie, Kaye Briggs, Vanessa (Steve) Simmons, The family of the late Carl Watkins, Martha and Sarah Smith, Jenetta Stubbs, Carousel Johnson, Melanie Knowles, Barry and Ann Wilmott, Eva and Crystal Glinton, Valeria Sturrup and Family, Ms. Johnson and Family, Winifred Armbrister and Family, Elder Delores Ferguson, The Moxey Family, Debbie Turner, Jennifer Anderson, Cenita Duncombe, Mother Evans and Family, The Sands Family, The Roberts Family, Officers and Members of Judaea Baptist Church, Pastor Tyrone and Cheryl Laing and the Family of New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Elder Cora McPhee and Family, Pastor Arthur Charlton and the Family of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Pastor William Thompson, Lavinia Rolle, Julie Brown, Dominic Moultrie, Taylor-Danielle Jones, Minister Dorothy Foote, JoAnn Wheeler, Susan Crum, Geraldine Branch and the Word of Life Intercessors – New Jersey, Minister Clarence Wells-Martin – Virginia, Valdrie Davis and many others too numerous to mention.

The body will repose at Judea Baptist Church, Marina Sands Drive off Tonique Williams-Darling Highway on Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and at Faith United Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday from 9am until service time.