“Age is just a number….”

– Ronnie Butler

Those of us nearing the age of obsolescence hang on to the belief that our age does not prevent us from being as productive as we once were. In fact, some of us believe the wisdom acquired over those years equip us to be even more productive today. On the other hand, our younger counterparts wish we would get out of the way so they could transform the world with their energy and technology. But age IS just a number. It appears that many of the so-called “young” people in our community are in fact older than their parents, given the results of the past three decades during which we have celebrated emerging youth. Perhaps, then, “young” and “old” should be defined not by chronological age, but by behavior. If those judged as “old” are meant to be beyond their usefulness, and should therefore be replaced by someone “young”, the record should reflect a higher level of productivity by the “young”. Retirement was originally the replacement of someone who could no longer be productive in the workplace with someone who could. The question of age was secondary.

So, has the idea of replacing people over a certain age with younger people actually increased productivity in our Bahamian society? Or has it only added to an obscene sense of entitlement that has left us chasing our national tail?

For a society to flourish, there are several fundamental jobs that must be done. Of them, here I believe are the four most urgent.

• The development of a vision for the future;

• Plan for improvement over the past;

• Preparing citizens for the future;

• Reinforcing and passing on the values that make the country special.

These four jobs are, in my opinion, the jobs that build a nation, and we should therefore all be concerned about whether and how they are being performed. For this conversation, we should ask ourselves whether the age of those engaged in doing those jobs is important. Since the early nineties there have been cries for the removal of older people in favor of younger persons, because, as we have become accustomed to saying, “they are the future”. What appears to be the result?

Are we clearer about some national vision for the future of The Bahamas? When we sit to plan, is there some nationally inspired beacon that guides our deliberations? According to the news reports, it appears that the destination we have chosen is simply getting a job. That appears to be our national vision. We constantly declare ourselves to be poor, and every public initiative is framed by its importance as a source of jobs. While Bahamians of the 1950s and 1960s were entrepreneurial, we have replaced the spirit of self-determination with a dependence on employment. Those entrepreneurial parents, it appears, passed on a vision of the security of the middle class, complete with its dependence on employment, a vision their children have simply adopted.

But the development of vision is not a question of grand statements or dramatic pronouncements. It is a question of social belief. The society as a whole must believe that there is some future condition worth the commitment of their energy and resources. The device used to maintain a focus in the direction of that condition, that vision, is the arts, a constant reminder of the difference between where we are and where we could be. Unfortunately, over the past thirty years there has been a marked reduction of the focus on the arts, and no emphasis at all on providing facilities and resources to strengthen their influence.

Has the focus on age led to real national improvement? There certainly has been an improvement in the conditions of living, but most people suggest not the quality of life. As a country The Bahamas is one of the worst places to do business in the world. As a tourist destination it has just been declared, publicly, the worst cruise destination in the Caribbean. Yet there is little discussion outside the offices of government and the public service seems committed to being impenetrable. Not much has improved over the past thirty years (except getting from Carmichael Road to Bay Street), and there is little conversation about it, regardless of age.

Are we preparing for the future? I appear to be among the very few persons who actually read the draft national plan a few years ago. The question of preparation for the future was answered by one of the opening paragraphs in the section on education. It stated that 50 percent (one half) of the students reaching the end of their time in public schools do not qualify to graduate. The statistic itself was shocking, but the fact that it was not declared a national emergency shouted our acceptance of failure. As has been the case since Independence, we have certainly established a multitude of “institutions”, but the fact that most have starved to death confirms that the future is not a major concern for us.

The celebration and transmitting of values is a primary role of cultural expression. Rather than increasing over time, we have decreased opportunities for cultural celebration. The very fact that there has never been a Ministry of Culture suggests its value to those responsible for providing the resources for a diet of culture. Apparently, the only theater worth celebrating is the theater in Rawson Square. We complain about the loss of values, but are not prepared to support the agencies needed to maintain them.

Here are a few statistics worth considering in respect of our fascination about age. The average age of members of the US Congress is 59, with its oldest members well into their 80s (87 the oldest). Sixty three percent of them are between 60 and 79. Thirty five percent of them are over 70. Similarly, the average age of world leaders is also just over 59, with the current oldest at 87. The point is that while it may make for great sound bites on TV, there is a difference between celebrating youth and replacing experience with energy. Age alone is not a good enough basis for the selection of business or political leaders. Lee Kuan Yew, former prime minister of Singapore, is often quoted as saying that the first and most important basis for selection for national leadership is that they should be the best people for the job. The best man, woman, black or white, of any age. Rather than selecting people by age, we must begin to study the requirements for the job, so we can find the best people.

We have spent thirty years or so getting our knickers in a twist about age. It is clear it has not made us better in any way that matters. It is time we focus on the job being done, and not the age of the person doing it.

• Pat Rahming is an architect, writer and songwriter who is passionate about the importance of the built environment and its importance to the social development of The Bahamas. He can be reached at prahming@gmail.com or via his blog “From the Black Book” at prahming.wordpress.com. He welcomes other points of view.