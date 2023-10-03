Aggressive stray dog issue worsens on Grand Bahama

An increasing population of aggressive, straying dogs is a growing issue on Grand Bahama, according to police, especially for the residents of Greening Glade after a dog-on-dog attack involving a German shepherd mix and two pit bulls on Albacore Drive on September 8.

The owner of the German shepherd mix, Chervita Campbell, claimed that her dog, while in her front yard, was bitten when it attempted to distract the two pit bulls from attacking a passerby.

“These pit bulls attacked him; they went straight for the neck and put him down to the ground. They just wouldn’t let go,” Campbell said.

“We tried everything to get them off. We were just throwing anything we could. Our neighbors had to come with their vehicles to rush them out of our yard.”

Campbell said her dog suffered bites to its ears, neck, chest, and two legs which left it with a limp.

She alleged that the dogs belong to someone and still reside in the area.

Campbell also said the attack, which came months after an incident on March 17 when three pit bulls mauled a woman, severely injuring her – has made other residents afraid of going outside.

The attack prompted the Ministry for Grand Bahama’s community-focused unit, Collab, to hold a meeting on March 21 with the Humane Society of Grand Bahama, the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s K-9 Division and the Department of Agriculture.

Collab Project Manager Jacquie Rolle explained that the meeting was a start aimed at creating long-term solutions.

Rolle said, “We are still in preparation mode of being able to come up with some viable solutions. We also want to hear from the community, so we’re still trying to put something forward in the near future.”

In an August 2, ZNS Northern Service report, Royal Bahamas Police Force K-9 Division Inspector Lamont Davis said there has been an uptick in dog attacks particularly with pit bulls.

“Persons have already gone to court and [are] being charged with fines ranging from $500 to $2,000 for allowing these animals to roam free and, in some cases, to actually bite and attack persons,” he said.

He warned that there can be serious consequences when owners allow an animal to roam freely as they can be charged with grievous harm or manslaughter by neglect.

Humane Society of Grand Bahama (HSGB) Executive Director Elizabeth “Tip” Burrows said stray dogs were always an issue that was made worse by Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in West Grand Bahama.

Burrows explained that the storm left many dogs homeless or dog owners unable to contain their pets due to property damage from the storm, then the pandemic and accompanying lockdowns led other locals to acquire in new pets that are not being contained or controlled.

She said HSGB has been receiving 20 to 30 calls each week.

“We have seen a slight increase in people reporting being chased by dogs or feeling threatened,” Burrows said.

“There have been some dog bites, and I believe we don’t hear about all of them.”

Burrows added that the HGSB is unable to properly address these issues due to the facility being overpopulated with 110 dogs and strained financially as 63 percent of the nonprofit’s budget is gained through donations and fundraising, which have recently slowed down.

When asked about the increasing aggression in dogs, Burrows said constant and unethical mixing of breeds can lead to unpredictable dog behaviors.

She also noted a lack of education on particular breeds and the irresponsible selling of dogs can result in them being improperly trained or mistreated.

Dr. James Crosby, an International Veterinary Forensic Science Association member with past experience with the Bahamas Humane Society, said dog aggression is a result of poor socialization, negative experiences with humans, and scarcity of resources.

“If they’re not being cared for and they don’t have access to proper food and resources, then they understandably can display some aggressive behavior in order to fulfill their needs,” Crosby said.

In the United Kingdom, the government recently enacted a ban on American XL Bully dogs to take effect at the end of the year, after numerous attacks including nine fatalities in the past two years.

The Bahamas Ministry of Agriculture has banned the importation of the Presa Canario, Staffordshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, American Bulldog and the Dogo Argentino.

However, Burrows and Crosby argue against such bans, saying they victimize specific breeds unfairly.

Crosby said, “Overall dog behavior is pretty consistent across all of the breeds. The problem is that we have an awful lot of people that don’t understand basic dog behavior.

“Both the legislature and law keepers, they have to be more invested in animal welfare as this is a human issue. The more informed and invested they are, the better off both the citizens and animals will be.”

Burrows suggested that microchipping and a centralized pet registry would hold negligent pet owners accountable and that the breeding of dogs should be heavily regulated.

Crosby and Burrows also advocate for frequent spaying and neutering of pets, more government funding, pet-related educational courses, stiffer penalties, and a follow through of the 2010 Animal Protection and Control Act which would allow stakeholders to collaboratively address animal welfare head-on.