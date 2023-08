DEATH NOTICE

Agnes Dean age: 48 years of Nassau Street passed away on Wednesday 6th August 2023. She is survived by her parents: Mr. George and Mrs. Nellie (Edgecombe) Dean; 3 brothers: Antonio, Randolph & Edward Dean; 3 sisters: Melvern, Georgiemae & Gina Dean; 3 Aunts; 3 Uncles along with a host of other relatives and friends.