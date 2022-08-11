Funeral Service for the late Agnes Gertrina Johnson, 77 years of Seabreeze and formerly of James Cistern, Eleuthera, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 13th, 2022 at Sir Durward Hall, East Shirley Street. Officiating will be The Reverend Milton Lightbourne and Dr. Reginald W. Eldon. Interment will follow in Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, East Shirley Street.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Agnes was preceded in death by her Father and Mother: Hubert (Money King) and Bernice Johnson; Brothers: Lenis and Raymond Johnson; Sister: Joyce Smith; Son: Theotis Johnson Sr. and Daughter: Margo Gibbs.

Left to cherish Agnes’ memories are her Son: Jipcho Johnson; Daughters: Karen Johnson, Desdemona Gibbs, Lyn Michelle Dames, and Eddrin Turnquest; Sisters: Frances Johnson, and Elaine Johnson; Brother: James Johnson; Sister-in-Law: Mary Johnson; Sons-in-Law: Kenneth McPhee and Dunlock Dames; Grand Daughters: Alexandria (lovencent) Clecidor, Semaj Bunch, Teanna Johnson, Rashnique Johnson, Keneisha McPhee, Jazaeriah Johnson (J.J.); Grand Sons: Mikhail Forbes, Theotis Johnson Jr., Jamel King, and Omando Bastian; Great Grand Daughters: LoveAndria Clecidor-Johnson, Sara Clecidor, Rachael Clecidor; Great Grand Son: Antone Williamson; Godchildren: Anthony Whyllie, and Therese Clarke; Nieces and Nephews: Denise (Terrance) Allen-Pinder, Veronique (Kirk) Sands, Wayden Williams, Louisa Johnson, Cathy Smith, Ivry Johnson, Deon, Clunise, Dario & Chrispin Johnson, Sandra Rolle, Tanya Brown, Ena, Shirley, Tracey, Tonya, Charles, LeRon, Ricardo and Leonard Johnson; Grand Niece: Alexis Pinder; Cousins: Ulric Johnson and Family, Dwynette Smith, Naomi, Shanla and Vanessa Brown, Bertha Bosfield, Karen Bosfield-Leadon, Clement Bosfield, Philip Bosfield, Helen Major, Sharon Scavella, Cheryl Johnson, Richard and Estaleene Johnson and Family, Pandora Johnson, Dolly Thompson, Ann Burrows, Margaret Swain, Agatha Pennerman; Aunt: Louise Bosfield; Other Relatives and Friends including: Sherelle Strachan and family, ,Iris Newchurch, Debbie Bethel,Barry Newbold, Lady Holly Knowles and family, Percy Knowles and family Carol and Linda Sands William and Deane Cash and family, Stephanie Moss, Deveral Ferguson, Kevin Schieffield, Lisa Rahming, Wellington and Patrice Chea, Marsha Cates, Percy Sands, Garfield McPhee and Family, Sharlene Newbold, Sancha Newbold, Kimberley Ferguson, Tina Lockhart, Brenda Bowe, Betsy Pinder, Marvin Bethel and Family, Edoney E Russell, Judy Maycock Miriam Seymour, Judy Tynes, Angela Brown, May Zonicle, Catherine Musgrove, Catharine Moxey, Mary Newbold, Francine Saunders, Sylvia Sealy, Andrew (Deceased) and Shelly Sweeting, Barbara Bullard, Jalna Bullard, Joy Nicholls, Jane Bain, Shavonne Bain, Desy Clarke and Family, Philip Knowles and Family, Patrice Poitier, Anandel Whylly, Grace Wallace, Stella Nicholls, Miriam Brown, Joann Miller, Regina Johnson, Ruth Ellis, Deborah Knowles, Ruth Cash, Nathalie Palitier, Lincy Armbrister, Flo Bastian, Anastacia Charlow, Stephanie Crawley, Jamaal Johnson Lisa Johnson, Herbert Johnson Jr., Daniel and Michelle Johnson, Deborah Walker, Denise Dawkins, Christine Price, Shantell Rahming, David Rolle, Nathan Higgins, Denise Wilson, Sarah Williamson, Willamae Farrington, Lillian Gibson, Bradly Cooper, Loraine Hepburn, Maria Clinton, Benjamin White, Sandra White, Bardley and Hartlyn Roberts, Pat Thompson, Ron Pinder, Lucy Rolle, Lamar Saunders, Julia Stevens, Naomi Rolle, Zelda Pearson, Alfred Stuart, Marco Chea, Clyde Cornish, Gwen Mcdegan, Marriette Miller, Cheryl Drakes, Bunnie Johnson, Leone Dean, James Cistern Family, Ebenezer Methodist Church, Ebenezer Methodist Church Sanctuary Choir, Rev. Milton (Linda) Lightbourne, Dr. Reginald W. Eldon, Decon Elmena Bethell, Cindy Moss, Staff of BaTelco, The C.I. Gibson graduates from 1970-2002.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Friday August 12th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday August 13th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until service time.