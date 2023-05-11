Funeral Service for the late Agnes Louise Munnings aged 73of Hastio Point Close, Stapledon Gardens will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday 13th May, 2023 at St. George’s Anglican Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be The Rev’d Fr. Andrew Toppin, Rector assisted by The Venerable G. Kingsley Knowles (Retired) and The Rev’d Fr. Ivan Eldon. Cremation will follow.

Agnes is survived by her Husband: Cleso Munnings; Children: Lance (Shantina) Munnings, Sherinn Munnings, and Jamal Munnings; Grandchildren: Jaid Munnings, Elianna Munnings, Malique Munnings, and Faith Cartwright; Brothers: Anthony (Donnalee) Moss, Perry Clarke, and Craig (Kelsey) Clarke; Sisters: Carnetta Minus, and Kristine (George) Clarke-Burrows; Sisters-In-Law: Lady Aloma Allen, and Glenn Brace; Nieces and Nephews: Alexis Moss, Amanda Moss, Deangelo Moss, Jamal Moss; Delores Dawkins, Janice Minus-Rolle, Ikenna Johnson, Ruthann Rolle, Deborah Saunders, Jeanie Minus, Durante Minus; Gregory Clarke and Antoinette Russell; Vaughn Clarke, Brandi Clarke, Vanessa Clarke, Tammi Clarke, Krystal Clarke, Chloe Clarke; Krystal Wallace and Kelson Clarke; Nicole Sinclair, Kyle Shervington, Jordyn Herndon; Bill Allen, Karen Howard, Michael Allen, Andrew Allen; Leslie Brace, Libby Shelby, Kelly Brace, Chris Brace, Jules Brace, Eli Nouguez; Ariadne Munnings, and Angelo Munnings; Cousins: Delvera Knowles, Kent Knowles, Darleen and Edison Sumner; Jane Musgrove, Shayne Musgrove, Neil Musgrove, Vaughn Musgrove; Delvera Wallace, Ann Bedford, Julian Wallace, Corey Wallace, and Elsworth Cumberbatch; Godchildren: LaNovia Ferguson, Lavardo Johnson, and George Zonicle; Her “Peekaboo”: Elisha Johnson; Close Friends: Mavis Johnson, Natasha Fox, Patricia Cartwright-Johnson, Hazel Estwick, Charleen Kerney, Franco and Kim Johnson, Julia Ferguson, Grier Cartwright, Giovonni Cartwright, and Cherrise, Phillipe, Darnell and Kamaria Auguste; Other Relatives and Friends: The Clarke, Sweeting, Moss & Munnings Families, Ashley Murphy, Jordan Cartwright, Duke Kerney Sr., Chavanna Kerney, & Duke Kerney Jr., Paul and Anita Cooper & Family, Francina Henderson & Family, Cynthia and Ricky Henderson, Virgil and Robbie Briggs & Family, Sharlene Major and Carson Russell, Willie, Nikki and Hunter Simmons, Charlene Neely, Hillary Deveaux, Peter Deveaux-Isaacs, Kyra McKinney, Latoya Knowles, Neville Stubbs, Jackson Russell, Indira Rolle and Sean Tynes, Alma Evans & Family, The Rev. Fr. Andrew Toppin, The Venerable G. Kingsley Knowles and Sandra Knowles, Monica Sands, Pamela Adderley and other Members of St. George’s Anglican Church Senior Choir, Brenda Archer & Family, Adrian Archer, Garrad Rigby, Monica Sands, Pamela Adderley and others members of St. George’s Anglican Church Senior Choir, Cleomi Parker, Congregation of St. George’s Anglican Church, Davina Williams & Family, The Family of Clarke Lane, The Family of Highbury Park, Staff of Environmental Health, Eleuthera, and Christina Rolle and Management and Staff of the Securities Commission of The Bahamas.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Friday 12th May, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday 13th May, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until service time.