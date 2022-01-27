Mass and Memorial Service for the late Agustina Razonable Cuyno, aged 56 years, of Yorkshire Street and formerly of Tagbina, Surigao del Sur, Philippines, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 29th, 2022, at Sacred Heart Parish Church, Shirley Street. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Johathan Duka assisted by other ministers of the Clergy.

Due to current Government regulations in respect of Covid-19, masks and physical distancing are required.

Tina was preceded in death by her Parents: Magno Sr. & Lourdes Cuyno; Sister: Maria Sol R. Cuyno; Brothers: Leo Vincent R. Cuyno; Grand Parents: Julia M. Guarte and Domingo Y. Razonable, Bernardo Cuyno and Estalia O. Serva; Aunts: Bella G. Razonable, Ceferina C. Plaza, Juanita C. Mundas, and Felicisima C. Declaro.

She is survived by her Sisters: Margaret C. Hualma, Marilou C. Gallen, Lourma R. Cuyno, and Matilde C. Aban; Brothers: Aimon R. Cuyno and Magno Cuyno Jr.; Grand Children: Sophia Elise C. Cuyno, Lucia Marie N. Cuyno, Zeus Greenier C. Cuyno and Eros Lucien C. Cuyno; Uncle: Arnulfo G. Razonable; Nephews and Nieces: Benjamin Joseph Cuyno, Andrei Christian C. Aban, Kriska Paula Cuyno, and Jeanette Guatlo; Heartfelt Gratitude to: Welfare Officer of OWWA in Philippine Embassy Washington D.C., Ms. Mae Codilla and Ms. Meriam Nicholas, Tina’s Doctors at Princess Margaret Hospital especially Dr. Pintard (Gyne Dept) and Dr. Marcus Cooper and his team (Gastroentorology Dept) and Gastro Care Bahamas, and to all the OFWs who supported Tina in her last days namely: Dr. Librada “Lelet” Quiling-Capuli, The Filipino Association of The Bahamas EXECOM and all it’s members with special mention Ms Florita Viterbo (Pres), Ms. Nathalie Caragan (VP), Nurse April Duallo (Asst. Sec) and Mrs Maila Rogers, Ms. Cristy Oraiz and Jaime, Glyn Miranda, Ebony Banggalat, Maybelle “Tang”, Mrs Elma Smith, Teresita Baco, Mr. Luvi Santelices, Mr. Lando Jore, Tisay Gepti, Lovelyn Ramas, and Joan Joy Ramas; Special Thanks to the four employers of Tina: Mr. Zachary Lyons, Ms. Amanda Evans, Mr. Nelson Cates, and Ms. Katina Schopper.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44 Nassau Street, on Saturday January 29th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cremation will follow.