Air Canada to suspend Exuma route by Jan. 30 due to Omicron

In a blow to Exuma’s tourism product, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Chester Cooper has revealed that Air Canada plans to suspend flights to the island as the Omicron variant shakes up the tourism industry.

Guardian Business received a copy of a letter sent to local tourism stakeholders by Air Canada Vacations’ Director of Product Development Diana Rodriguez, revealing that service would shut down by January 30.

Cooper said the suspension of the service, which is new to the island of Exuma, is regrettable but understandable. He added that existing airlift into the island should be able to supplement the loss.

“We regret that they have discontinued. We understand the decision,” said Cooper.

“However, we have a resilient product. We have done extremely well even in the off-season. We are confident that notwithstanding this temporary suspension, we will do well with existing airlift.

“The good news is that health officials are noticing that this variant is less severe than the Delta. We will get through this. I am hopeful for the future.”

Canada issued a global travel advisory effective December 15, 2021 for Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel outside of Canada “due to the risk of the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19”.

The advisory also suggested that Canadians avoid all cruise ship travel outside of Canada.

The letter sent by Air Canada Vacations explained that the group would work to return service as soon as possible.

“We understand that this information is not ideal, however we must take these necessary actions to ensure that we come back even stronger when circumstances allow,” Rodriguez said.

In an email sent by Cooper to Guardian Business, he explains that the Omicron variant has “taken everyone by surprise” and has begun to cause an increase in travel cancellations.

“In addition, the Canadian government issued an advisory against non-essential travel,” he said.

“After the exciting launch of the Air Canada/Air Canada Vacations route just this month, it is indeed unfortunate that they will now suspend flying to Exuma at the end of January 2022.

“Nevertheless, with Air Canada’s history of over 70 years flying to The Bahamas, we are assured that they will return when this most current challenge has been overcome.”