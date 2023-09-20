Airlift boost pledged for GB

By the end of 2023, tourism officials expect Grand Bahama will be within 20 percent of its overall pre-pandemic numbers in terms of air arrivals, according to Deputy Director General of Tourism and Director of Aviation Dr. Kenneth Romer, who was on island last week to announce the winner of the Junior Minister of Tourism competition.

“We’re going to see a lot of airlift from the U.S. our key market source, via American Airlines, Bahamasair and Silver Air. We are also looking at how we could have Delta Airlines return again to Freeport,” Romer said.

“This is going to be another banner year for Grand Bahama. American Airlines indicated that they intend to increase our frequency in December. All of our legacy carriers are committed to expanding their presence in Grand Bahama.”

Last month, the Ministry of Tourism announced that American Airlines is expanding airlift to the country, including Grand Bahama.

Romer said officials are also looking for new markets for Grand Bahama.

“We believe that in 2024, we’re going to see more airlift coming from Latin America,” he said.

“We are also exploring the Middle Eastern market. It will probably be a secondary market, but it opens up a gateway for Africa and India. So, whether we get them into Florida, Orlando, Miami and then Grand Bahama, we are looking into that as an additional airlift secondary market for this island.”

Romer said while many people are of the opinion that a new airport will signal an immediate turnaround, that is not the entire truth.

“The issue really is capacity and pre-clearance,” he said.

“So we are seriously working to address those. We are very much on target again with giving Grand Bahama a new international airport by 2025.

“So, we are looking at our product – airport, hotel and tourism offerings – to ensure Grand Bahama gets what it needs to be successful.”

Romer said that while the search continues for a viable partner to develop the Grand Lucayan Resort, the island’s largest hotel property, advancing Grand Bahama as the country’s event, entertainment and sustainable tourism capital is the goal of the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Grand Bahama.

“Grand Bahamians have to prepare themselves for the opportunities that will be created; opportunities for entrepreneurs and stakeholders in ecotourism, cultural and heritage tourism to tell their own story, so when we attract and bring airlift here,” he said.

“That product is what the visitors will be looking for.”

Romer added, “Whether it’s exploring the caves, looking for authentic product offerings outside of the traditional Freeport area … we encourage entrepreneurs to be creative, innovative and find the treasures this island has to offer.”

While an adequate airport is a necessity, Pelican Bay Resort General Manager Magnus Alnebeck strongly believes “product and demand” drive airlift.

“And there is where GBI lacks sadly, both in volume and in quality,” Alnebeck said.

“We all remember the substantial airlift we enjoyed in the old days, but also the two years that Memories/Sunwing was operating parts of Grand Lucayan.”

He said the key is to get Grand Lucayan under branded ownership, a brand that creates a substantial demand, to put the island back on the map.

Alnerbeck said an excellent example is Sandals in Exuma.

“As we all know, it originally was the Four Season (arguably one of the most upmarket hotel brands in the world), and the actual property was owned by a very substantial company,” he said.

“The destination suffered and had little airlift. Four Seasons closed, and it stood closed for some years until Sandals bought it, and suddenly the demand for the destination increased.”

He continued, “Exuma attracted substantial new airlift, which in turn led to more investments, both in smaller upmarket hotels, as well as second homes and rental properties.”

Alnebeck said while the physical appearance and experience of an airport are important, those do very little to increase airlift.

“It takes a desired product,” he insisted.

“It’s important to get that right.”