Graveside Funeral Service for the Late AKIEEM WILMORE GRANT age 19 years of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St Stephen’s Church Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Kirkland Russell.

He is survived by his parents: Candace Warner and Hudson Grant Sr.; grandparent: Willis Grant; godparents: Wann (Juanita) and Dave (Portia) Hanna; siblings: Marcia Smith, Janika, Jessica, Nicandra, Natalia, Hudson Jr. and Jobel Grant, Caleb Dongels, Anton Riley and Aeron Robinson; nieces and nephews: Layla Belazaire, Jazelle McPhee, Marcian Cambridge, Lavon Bauld and Leonardo Urraca; aunts and uncles: Evelyn (Tracy) Warner, Irene Glinton, Monique Grant-McPhee, Henry (Corry) Warner Sr., Lloyd Grant Sr., and Joe Cartwright; grand aunts and uncles: Sheila Forbes, Elizabeth and Johnson (Rex), Ethel Laing, Albert Hanna, John Hanna and Paul Hanna; cousins: Trevon Warner, D’Onedrea Warner, Henry Warner Jr., Coryanna Coakley, Asja Glinton, Akieba Allen, Harrison Jr., Natario and Venetia Walkins, John Jr. and Johnica McPhee, Lloyd Jr., Dana and Kristie Grant, Ravelle Cepoudy, Tioshi Hanna, Nikkiah Wildgoose (Jarrod), Rex Johnson Jr., Johnika Cooper, Denise, Rhonda, and Tavaro Hanna, Dekairo Campbell, Jawano Hanna, Sellie Jones, Don Forbes (Tirra), Graham Forbes (Anishka), Karen Campbell (Bert), Shorah Johnson (Harry), Raniya Forbes, Jayden Wildgoose, Tristan Mark Jr., Ranelle and Davon Johnson, Elvaughn Saunders and J’Adon Hanna; other relatives and friends: Jude Grant Sr., Clauvince Fleury, Davonté Austin, Kevin Charite, Andrew Jerome, Edward Walkin Jr., Dixon Fleury, Tishla Francois, Peter Wreckley Jr., Terez and Terel Rolle, Tracy Swann, Chavier Grant, Timothy Jones, Freddie Basden, Thomas, Mathias, and Marco Hanna, Franklyn Petion, Jermaine Obsaint, Mackinson Lazzere, Claymonté Tucker Jr., Cody Rolle, Sydren Parker, Fredrick Swain, Ashton Wilmott, Kenrick Lightbourne, Treco Anderson, Donald Higgs Jr., Garth Ewing Jr., Ashton Farrington, Christopher Rolle, Ronaldo Hanna, Whitney and Selena Hendfielf, Meko Grant and the Eight Mile Rock High School Class of 2019.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.