Funeral service for the late Albena Mae Seymour age 78 years of Graham Drive, Yellow Elder Gardens and formerly of Arthurs Town, Cat Island will be held on Saturday, January 16th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Parish Church, Ridgeland Park West. Officiating will be Reverend Father Dwight Rolle assisted by Reverend Desiree Johnson. Interment will follow in Old Trail Cemetery.

Left to cherish fond memories are her Two (2) Daughters: Carla and Hazel, One (1) son: Michael Grandchildren: Latario, Shantice, Courtney, Jarod, Ricardo, Michael Jr., and Jada Great-Grand Children: Anthony, Gabrielle, Ricardo Jr., Andrea, Amaya, Alexander, Danae, and Taliya. Sister: Sheba Webb Brothers: James, and Cleophas Webb In-Laws: Leah Webb, Maeoni Webb, Shari Webb, Miriam Seymour, Emaline Seymour-Lockhart, Henry (Gertrude) Seymour, Alworth Rolle. Nieces and Nephews: Paul, Vincent, Cozetta, Kemuel, Lyndon, Patrice, Georgina, Rosena, Hubert, Richard, Michael, Daphne, Donna, Melanie, Brian, Prescott, Ian, Melvern, Alphanette, Shernia, Rodridgo, Mandell, Alcindor, Norlan, Morlan, Velma, Kenton, Grace, Kingsley, Hugo, Tanya, Sharlene, Marvin, Stanley, Tara, Christa, Terrance, Cloyd, Pearl, Sherdon, Anya, Anton, Ramon, Roland, Daria, Cheryl, James, Raquel, Kenya, Jamaal, Jerome, Jaleel, Jammie, Dario. Other Relatives: Betty Stubbs and Family, The Family of the late Agusta Webb, Carmin, Jose, John, Rhoda, Suzie, Enamae Fox and Family, Victoria Flowers and Family, The Family of the late Zona Moncur, The Family of the late George Russell, The Family of the late Edna Russell, The Family of the late Thomas Rolle, The Family of the late Drucilla Poitier (Deerfield Beach, Florida) The Family of the late Henry Butler. Godchild: Paula Williams. Special Friends: Members of the Senior Choir, Archdeacon I. Ranfurly Brown and Family, Canon Curtis Robinson and Family, The Venerable Kingsley Knowles and Family, Rev. Willish Johnson and Family, Father Dwight Rolle and Family, The Vestry and members of Christ The King Church, The entire community of Arthur’s Town and Orange Creek.

Viewing will be held in the “Serenity Suite” at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Ltd., Robinson and Soldier Road on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.