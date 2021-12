DEATH NOTICE

Albena Mae Seymour age 78 years of Yellow Elder Gardens Graham Drive died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, December 27th, 2021.

She is survived by her Son: Michael Anthony Seymour Daughters: Carla Denise Seymour & Hazel Maureen Seymour Sister: Sheva Webb, Brothers: Levy & Cleophis Webb

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.