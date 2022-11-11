Funeral Service for the late Albert Eugene Carey age 88of Kent Avenue and formerly of Tarpum Bay, Eleuthera will be held at 10:00 am on Friday 11th November, 2022 at Rhodes Memorial Methodist Church, Montrose Avenue. Officiating will be Rev. Emily Demeritte. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish Albert’s unforgettable Memories are his Son: James Carey; Daughter: Sandra Carey; Grandchildren: Joshua Jason, Jesse and Kristy, Sister-In-law: Caroline Carey; Brother-In-law: Alins Hanna; Cousin-In-Law: Mazel; Nephews: James Audley (Dr. Agreta Eneas Carey), Peter (Ingrid), Kenneth Culmer, Donald (Nurse Pam) Carey, Eloi William, James Gary & Don Delroy, Carey Richard Morley, Clyde & Haywood Cox, Allan & Calvin Hanna; Nieces: Audrey Culmer, Michelle Carey, Naomi Palmer, Ernestine Styles, Althea and Cathleen Harris, Dianne Chandler, Beverly Gracey, Arlene Harris, and Pamela Brown; Special Adopted Son and Daughter: Mary and Arnold McCartney; Adopted Son and Daughter: Damian and Monica Ozuruigbo; Godson: Don Kemp, Barrington Murphy; Caregivers: Clurdine “Gloria”Jones and Noureen Garisson; Special and Loving Neighbours: Eugene “Spriggy” Culmer, Andrea Sweeting, Quincy Smith, Bishop Harcourt Thompson and Family, The Moss Family, The Shermans, The Hart Family, Marjorie Knowles, and The Kent Ave Community; Other Relatives and Friends Including: Aunt Hilda, Sandra and Obie Goodman, The Tarpum Bay Community, The Tarpum Bay Sanhedrin Family, Ivan Ferguson, Gurlena and Cecil Jones, Alberta Kemp, Marilyn Lafleur, Pandora Hall, Rev. Emily Demeritte and The Rhodes Memorial Methodist Family, The Annex Baptist Men’s Fellowship, Apostle Brenda Pratt and Global Worship Family, Lorenzo Symonette, Petra Jones, Timothy Glinton, Debbie Bastian, Meryl Deveaux, Caron Miller, H.C. Alfred Gray and family, Maxine Rolle, Melanie Griffin and Stephen Collie.

May His Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44A Nassau Street on Thursday November 10th, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Friday November 11th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until service time.