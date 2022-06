Albertha Collie, 87 yrs., a resident of Plantol Street, died at her residence on Friday, June 24, 2022.

She is survived by her 5 sons: Dr. Ruben Thompson, Christopher Thompson, Patrick Thompson, Jeffrey & Anthony Thompson; 1 daughter: Christine Yvonne Thompson; 1 sister: Alvita Black; numerous grand & great grandchildren, nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.