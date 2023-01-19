Funeral Service for the late Albertha Theresa Roberts (née Kelly) aged 97of St. Paul Street, Chippingham (Polhemus Gardens) and formerly of Little Harbour, Berry Islands will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday 20th January, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish, Boyd Road. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Boyd Road.

Albertha was preceded in death by her Husband: Cecil Roberts Sr.; Sister: Beulah Woods; Brother: Basil Kelly; Son: Gregory Roberts; Daughter: Theresa “Terry” Rodgers; and Niece: Jaqueline Kemp.

She is survived by her Sons: Cecil Roberts Jr., Philip Roberts, Kevin Roberts, Anthony Roberts; Daughters: Jeanette Broadus, Karen Love, and Brenda Roberts; Sons-In-Law: Robert Broadus and Randolph Rodgers; Daughters-in-Law: Betty Roberts and Laquinta Roberts; Sisters: Veronica Hutchinson and Barbara (Clyde) Forbes; Brothers: Aubrey (Ellery) Tucker and John (Mae) Tucker; Grandchildren: Cecil Roberts III, Cecil Harrison, Philip Roberts Jr., Philece Roberts, Brea (Dr. Charlyon) Bonimy, Terran (Sherell) Rodgers, Troy (Mayla) Rodgers, Randy (Sanchina) Rodgers, Autrice (Joseph) Peterkin, Ricardo (Demi) Roberts, Toyzer Roberts-Foster, Brandi (Emmanuel) Reynolds, Melanie Roberts, Kevin Roberts Jr., and Latasha Roberts; Great-grandchildren: Diamonique and Xavier Harrison, Brady and Carli Bonimy, Sierra, S’rae and Terran Rodgers II, Tanaj and Tremaine Rodgers, Ania Gant, Rick Tyler Roberts, Madison Roberts, Chelsea and Chloe Waugh, Camoya Foster, Reagan Love, Leslie Simmons, Dariel Smith and Darius Roberts; Great-great Grandchildren: Cali and Cain Jordan; Nieces: Michelle Taylor, Philippa (William) Delancey, Sharon Kelly, Kim (Mark) Bradford, Tina Kelly, Beth (Calvin) Harris, Terez Hutchinson, Antoinette (Don) Noguez, Lesley Hutchinson, Julie Forbes-Collie, Debbie Smith, Georgette (Robert) Scavella, Aubrice and Fiona Tucker, Taniele Tucker and Candice Dalling; Nephews: Patrick Sands, Stuart (Allison) Kelly, Mark Kelly, Luke Kelly, Tyrone and Troy Kelly, Aubrey (Zantay) Tucker Jr., David Tucker, Clyde (Alexandria) Forbes Jr., Nicholas (Ikeysha) Tucker, Quinton Tucker, and Trevor (Nicole) Tucker, Don, Dwight, Jaques and Joey (Sophia) Kemp; First Cousins: The Families of the late Leroy Pople, Hazel Hamilton, Corinne Newbold, Veronica Moss, Olive Johnson, and Christopher Collie. Lillian Johnson, Natalie Morley, Patricia Holmes and family, Ormand Collie and family, Beatrice Strachan and family, Ethel Collie, Judie Collie and Family, Thomasina Johnson, Fulton Collie and family, Oral Collie and family, Marsha Taylor, Lionel Reckley, Eleanor Williams and Brenda Gonzalez; Special Relatives and Friends: Earnest Cambridge, The Agnes Johnson, Lottie Roberts, and The Turnquest Families. The Polhemus Gardens Community (The late Corinne Johnson and Family, The Currys, Thompsons, Archers, Symonettes, Johnsons, Perpalls, McNeils, Moseleys and The Rolle Families) Cousin Flo Bastian, The Rodgers Family of Nassau Street, Sandra Christie, Pauline Hines, Jennifer Petty, Beverley Smith, and Carlotta Klass; Special Thanks to: Blessed Beginnings Nursing Services, Happy Healing Homecare, Sherlanda Joseph, Monsignor Culmer and the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church community, Father Noel Clarke, Dr. Agreta Carey, Dr. Charlyon Bonimy and the staff at Doctors Hospital.

May Her Soul Rest in Peace!

Friends may pay their last respects at Bethel Brothers Morticians & Crematorium, #44a Nassau Street on Thursday 19th January, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be NO viewing at the church.