Albury, Greene help Chipola to 20th straight win

Bahamians Deyton Albury and Paul Greene helped the Chipola College Indians to its 20th straight victory of the season on Wednesday as they took care of the Pensacola State College Pirates, 64-61, in a road victory at the Hartsell Arena in Pensacola, Florida.

The win has the Indians with an unblemished 20-0 win/loss record on the season and a 2-0 record in the Panhandle Conference. It also guaranteed that the Indians would stay as the top ranked team in the country in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

Offensively, it was a low-scoring night for both Albury and Greene. Albury finished the night scoring five points and grabbing five rebounds while dishing out two assists in the 21 minutes he was on the floor. He finished 1-for-2 from the field including going 1-for-1 from deep. He also had a steal. Greene played 18 minutes and went 1-for-1 and grabbed three rebounds. He had three points, two steals and a block.

The Indians had a 34-31 advantage at the end of the first half. Although the Pirates made five more three-pointers than the Indians, 18-13, the Indians were able to make 10 more free throws than the Pirates, 16-6.

Chipola had a good night from the field where they finished shooting 42.1 percent. The Pirates won the turnover battle (14 for the Indians and eight for the Pirates) and the rebounding battle, 35-28.

In their previous game, which was on Saturday on their home court at the Milton H. Johnson Center, in Marianna, Florida, the Indians took care of the nationally number 25 ranked Northwest Florida State College Raiders (14-5). They squeaked by the Raiders, 75-74.

Albury had a tough time shooting the ball that night, going 2-for-8 from the field. He scored seven points to go along with three assists, three steals and two blocks. He also had one rebound in 25 minutes of play. The guard was able to finish 3-for-4 from the charity stripe.

Greene scored six points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field and made both of his free throws. He also grabbed three rebounds and had a steal in 21 minutes.

At the 1:19 mark of the second half, Albury made two free throws to put them up 75-66. That turned out to be two key free throws as the Raiders ended the game on an 8-0 run.

Both teams shot around the same percentage from the field with the Indians finishing at 47.5 percent while the Raiders finished at 46.3 percent.

Albury is averaging 11.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He is shooting 50.7 percent from the field. Greene is averaging 8.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

The Indians will look to go to 21-0 on Saturday when they host Gulf Coast State College at 4 p.m.