Albury’s career night powers Chipola to victory

Bahamian senior men’s national basketball player Deyton Albury dropped a double-double with a career-high 22 points and 13 rebounds to power the Chipola College Indians to an 84-75 victory over the Coastal Alabama Community College North Eagles on Tuesday night. It was their season opener.

Playing at home at the Milton H. Johnson Center in Marianna, Florida, the Bahamian was able to keep the Indians in the game after they went into the half down 39-31. The sophomore dished out seven assists and played some tight defense, coming away with three blocks and two steals in the victory. He spoke about his performance in that game.

“I came into that game locked in knowing that it was the first game of the season. It was a home game and I could not disappoint the fans. I was on a mission thinking about how to help my team win, especially since I am a huge factor on the team this year,” Albury said.

He got help from teammate Derrick Butler who chipped in with 20 points.

The Indians’ coach, Donnie Tyndall, also spoke about the victory and of Albury’s work on the glass.

“… I was proud of our guys for showing some grit and toughness and finding a way to win when things weren’t necessarily going our way. We continued to drive the ball late and not settle for jump shots and Deyton (Albury) had some very timely offensive rebounds,” Tyndall said.

The Indians being down at the half is not something new under Tyndall. Albury hit two free throws to put the Indians up 44-43 with 16:42 left in the game.

It was a back-and-forth game until the Indians went up for good at 71-70 with 3:15 left in the game. Albury got an offensive board with 1:21 left in the game, had a putback shot and completed the and-one play at the free throw line to put his team up 79-73.

“I am looking to stay consistent,” Albury said. “We got 30 games, and my main goal is to play good in all those games. No one is perfect but that is my goal this season. I put in a lot of work in the off-season, and I have the right mindset to do what I want to do this season.”

In his freshman season, Albury played in 33 games and started five of them. He averaged 4.4 points per game in 4.2 minutes while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. Albury also posted 2.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. His season-high in points were 16, back in February of this year so this is a hot start for the sophomore who is looking to take on a major role this season.

The Indians return to action this weekend, hosting the Chipola Classic on the school’s campus. The Indians will go up against Southwest Mississippi Community College at 7 o’ clock tonight and Polk State College at 6 p.m. on Saturday.