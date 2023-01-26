BUTLERS’ FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORIUM

Funeral Service for the late Aldora Ruth Claridge age 88 years, a resident of New Providence, formerly of Long Island, will be held TODAY Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11:00 a.m. at St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, Kemp Road. Officiating will be Rev’d Fr. Colin Humes, assisted Rev’d Dr. Roland Hamilton. Interment will follow in the Eastern Cemetery, Dowdeswell Street.

Predeceased by her husband: Nigel Nathaniel Claridge and her son: Nigel Kirtland Claridge.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter: Deborah Claridge; grandchildren: Stephen V. Isaacs, Khawan K., Jason T., Kaycee Claridge and Tanya Weyms; great-grandchildren: Jadad, J’naire, Hugo, Aryanna and Te’Quan; daughter-in-law: Anita Claridge; sisters-in-law: Cynthia Knowles, Naomi Claridge and Ethel Claridge; brother-in-law: Edwin (Marge) Turnquest; nieces: Aldora (Eugene) Toote, Iris Joan Wallace, Carolyn Rolle, Devonna Knowles Ferguson, Davinia Knowles, Daniella (Cpl Deind BDCS) Pratt, Carolyn Richards, Nurse Karen (Ruel) Knowles-Gray, Effie Knowles, Naomi (Richard) Ferguson, Paulette Claridge, Dien Edwards, Sharon Walker (Terry), Linda and Claire Claridge, Barbara Taylor-Peyton, Yvonne Coleman, Marjorie (Mike) Goodman; nephews: Godfrey (Nyoka), Craig and Mario (Princess) Knowles, Theophilus (Erune), Fr. Ian (Erma), Melvin and J’von (Carleza) Claridge, Kenneth Taylor, Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Taylor; cousins: Vangy Delmonte, Asineth Cartwright and Micheal Martinborough, Alice Martinborough, Maitland Martinborough; four grandnieces and two grandnephews; eight great-grandnieces and seven great-grandnephews; Other Relative and Friends including but not limited to: Mrs. Emerald Sands and family, Mrs. Althea Tinker and Family, The family of the late Mrs. Mavis Farrington including, Freddy Munnings, Mrs. Theresa Kite, Terry and Larry Farrington, Cheryl Watkins and Family, Mrs. Veronica Pratt and Family, Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Gomez, Ms. Brenda Duvalier, Mr. and Mrs. Winston Bonaby, Ms. Ann Strachan and Family, Andra Turnquest, Julanda Romer(RN), and Franklee Wilchombande, The Godet Family, Betty Bain and Family, The Vestry and Members of St. Margaret’s Anglican Church, including the A.C.W, A.C.M, Mrs. Thea Knowles and the Guild of St. Ambrose, Rev’d Fr. Colin Humes and Family, Rev’d Dr. Roland Hamilton, Canon and Mrs. Harry Ward and family, Archdeacon Kingsley and Sandra Knowles and Family, Rev’d Fr. Chester Burton, Fr. and Mrs. Rodney Burrows, Mrs. Charlene Rodgers and The Anglican Church Women Council and The Lumumba Lane Community.

Special Thanks to: Mrs. Dell Rolle (Caregiver), Doctors and Nurses of Princess Margaret Hospital (Female Surgical Ward 1 and Eye Wing).

There will be no Viewing at the church

Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to Butlers Funeral Homes &Crematorium, Ernest and York Streets.

Current Emergency COVID-19 regulations are in effect.

Social Distancing and Face Masks will be enforced.