Obituaries

Alexander Hiram Sands￼

Death Announcement

Alexander Hiram Sands, age 77 years, a resident of Vendel Drive, Carmichael Road,   and formally of Pleasant Bay Andros died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Monday, July 11th, 2022.

He is survived by his wife: Consvela Sands; daughters: Debbie Sands-Brown and Gloria Sands; sons: Livingstone, Samuel and Donald Sands; adopted children: Ruthmae Glinton, Richard Harvey, Madgie Henfield and Laura Harvey; numerous grandchildren; brothers: Tommy, Hartman and John Sands numerous neices nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements are being finalized and will be announced at a later date.

