DEATH NOTICE

Alexander Stirling “Picky” Greene, 66 yrs., a resident of Tuckaway Road, died at his residence on Thursday, July 13, 2023.

He is survived by his son: Stirling Greene; daughter: Jessica Greene; grandson: Torrace “Ace” Greene; granddaughter: Ivory Greene; 11 brothers; 5 sisters: aunt: Leona McCartney; uncle: Ray Alfred smith; numerous nieces & nephews & a host of other relatives & friends.