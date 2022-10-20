Funeral Service for Alexis Bernadette Stevenson



a resident of Commonwealth Blvd., will be held at Evangelistic Temple, 4th Terrace, Centerville, Collins Ave., on Saturday, September 22, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Dr. Vaughan L. Cash. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Rd.

She is predeceased by her Father, Cop. Edmund Stevenson, S.r; Brother, Edmund Stevenson, Jr.; Grandmothers, Persis Thompson and Christiania Adderley.

Left to cherish her memories are her Mother, Tezel Stevenson; Sisters, Janice Stevenson and Kayon Jackson (Florida); Brother, Clement Stevenson and Sister-in-Law, Donaveen Stevenson (Florida); Aunts, Gladys Edgecombe, Sylvia Edgecombe, Cynthia Rowe (New York) and Joan Pinnock (New York); Grand Aunt, Barbara Stubbs; Nieces, Mystique Stevenson, Edmanda Smith (Pennsylvannia) and Modena Stevenson (Florida); Nephew, Khaz Albury; Grand Nephew, Aiyden Smith; God Children, Synamone Neely (New York), Cynae Huyler (New York), Quin and Othello Rahming, Kaia Williamson, Ameena Farah (California), Ethan Marrero (Flordia), Orianna Stuart, Donesha and Donnavan Wallace and Avianna Ferguson; God Mother, Barbara Bain; Cousins including Verne Periogord (Michigan), Eloise Fernander and Family; Sherry Ferguson and Family, Ventura Evans, Crystal and Bryon Beard and Family (Georgia), Khaliah Mackey and Family, Delerina Rahming and Family, Antionette Edgecombe, Marvin Smith, Trevor Bain and Family, Dennis Bain, Kirkland Edgecombe, Paul Mortimer, Christopher Saunders, the Family of the Late Louise Adderley and Rose Greene and Family.

Special Friends: Tamicka and Quentin Rahming, The Bowe Family, Sean Sears and Family, Teresa Griffin and Family, Shirley Rolle and Family, Beverley Beckford and Family, Tamicka Neely and Family, Khadeshia Neely-Burrows and Family, Rico Neely and Family, Nikeitha and Nikeith Rolle, The Williams Family, Nicola Charlton and Family, Anastacia Ryan and Family, Ernestine Neely and Family (California), Purnima Marrero and Family (Florida), Kino and Anya Williamson, Phildia and Latwanee Garland (Florida), Natasha Campbell and Family, Angelo Strachan, Anthony Dorsette (Florida), Amanda Moss and Family, Delita Turnquest and Family, Unita Abigail Minns and Family, Elizabeth Stuart and Family, Sherelene and Keno Neely, Beverley Allen and Family, Terah Miller and Family, Cicely Stuart and Family, and Gem Williams.

Other Friends and Relatives: Dr. Hebert Orlander, Dr. Gregory Bethel, Mrs. Margaret Clarke, Nathalie Ramsey and Family, Alice Adams, Vaughn Adams, Deno Albury and Family, The Pratt Family, CSA Staff, Marlenyaand Jose Torres (Florida), The American Embassy Staff, Dr. Vaughan L. Cashand the Evangelistic Temple Family, Baptist Bible Church Family, Gwendolyn Johnson, SO, C. R. Walker Senior High School Family, Shane Bain and Family and Jerry Holt.

If we left out any family members or friends, please do not charge to our hearts but our heads because it was not intentional.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time