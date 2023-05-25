Funeral service for Alfonzo Antonio Smith, 37 yrs., a resident of Brougham Street, will be held at Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, Baillou Hill Road & Peter Street, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Kendal Mackey. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his father: Frantz Pascal; mother: Michelle Pascal; children: Lorenzo, Twisean, Denario & Angel; sisters: Shakera, Shaquelle, Otaranique & LaKeishna Smith; brothers: Ramon, Anthony & Wardley; grandmothers: Theresa & Mirle Smith; grandfather: William Hart; aunts: Carmen, Ann, Angela, Gloria, Gina, Patrice, Clarissa, Jean, Melvise, Rosemary, Shantell, Georgette, Lisa & Rochelle; uncles: Romeo, Anthony, John, Rodger, Kendell Sr., Alley, Frankie, Nicholas, Eddy & Eugene; nieces: Jefferia, Ashley, Azoria & Danielle; nephews: Ramon, Lamon, Shaquelle & Secario; cousins: Pedro, Debbie, Ethel, Kendell, Brian, Vanashain, Monique, Iesha, Aleisha, Dwayneisha, Christina, Linda, Kermique, Romeiqua, Dominique, Makesha, Jasmine, Meka, Tara, Justin, Dario, Andretta, Petra, Kayvanna, Edith, Shantell, Jermain, Stacy, Charlestina, Marquelle, Lil Mark, Corika, Vincent, Jonas, Jackson, Louis; special friends: Ranishak, Carla, Diana & Neisha; a host of other relatives & friends including: Stubby, Mickey Mortimer, Dunmore Street, Brougham Street, Taylor Street & Peter Street families.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time.