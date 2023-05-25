Obituaries

Alfonzo Antonio Smith

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email May 25, 2023
0 71 1 minute read

Funeral service for Alfonzo Antonio Smith, 37 yrs., a resident of Brougham Street, will be held at Shaw Temple A.M.E. Zion  Church, Baillou Hill Road & Peter Street,  on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.  Officiating will be Rev. Kendal Mackey. Interment follows in Old Trail Cemetery, Old Trail Road.

Left to cherish his memories are his father: Frantz Pascal; mother: Michelle Pascal; children: Lorenzo, Twisean, Denario & Angel; sisters: Shakera, Shaquelle, Otaranique & LaKeishna Smith; brothers: Ramon, Anthony & Wardley; grandmothers: Theresa & Mirle Smith; grandfather: William Hart; aunts: Carmen, Ann, Angela, Gloria, Gina, Patrice, Clarissa, Jean, Melvise, Rosemary, Shantell, Georgette, Lisa & Rochelle; uncles: Romeo, Anthony, John, Rodger, Kendell Sr., Alley, Frankie, Nicholas, Eddy & Eugene; nieces: Jefferia, Ashley, Azoria & Danielle; nephews: Ramon, Lamon, Shaquelle & Secario; cousins: Pedro, Debbie, Ethel, Kendell, Brian, Vanashain, Monique, Iesha, Aleisha, Dwayneisha, Christina, Linda, Kermique, Romeiqua, Dominique, Makesha, Jasmine, Meka, Tara, Justin, Dario, Andretta, Petra, Kayvanna, Edith, Shantell, Jermain, Stacy, Charlestina, Marquelle, Lil Mark, Corika, Vincent, Jonas, Jackson, Louis; special friends: Ranishak, Carla, Diana & Neisha; a host of other relatives & friends including: Stubby, Mickey Mortimer, Dunmore Street, Brougham Street, Taylor Street & Peter Street families.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-6:00 p.m. on Friday & on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until service time. 

Photo of ABrown ABrown Send an email May 25, 2023
0 71 1 minute read
Show More
Photo of ABrown

ABrown

Related Articles

Robert Stanley Kjerulf

May 25, 2023

Assistant Pastor Paulette Delores Miller

May 25, 2023

Chapman Williams

May 25, 2023

Retired Captain of the Royal Bahamas Defense Force Samuel Tony “Buck” Evans

May 25, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button