Graveside Service for Alfred J. Smith “Smithy” age 79

of Johnson Road, Fox Hill, will be held at Fox Hill Cemetery, Fox Hill Road, on Saturday March 5th, 2022, 11 a.m. Officiating will be Father Noel Clarke Assisted by Decan Ricardo Demeritte.

He is survived by his wife Thelma L. Smith; Sons Alfredo R. Smith, Jerome J. Smith; Stepson Leslie L. Moore, Daughters Yolanda A. McKay and Monalisa C. Smith; Brothers George, Wesley, Tyrone and Glaize Smith; Sisters Mavis Smith and Elizabeth Darville; Grandsons: Alfredo R. Smith Jr., Jerome J. Smith Jr., Travan Turner, DeAlverez Smith-Carter and D’naije Carter; Granddaughters Alunique S. Smith of Belgium, Anastacia R. Namazi of Toronto, Canada, Jervantae J. Smith, Danae J. Smith, Cheleste Smith; Numerous: Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Special Friends.

Friends may pay their last respects in the Chapel at Last Mile of the Way, Funeral Chapel Limited, (Former Jumper Brothers Bakery Building) Pinedale on Friday, 4th March 2022 from 12noon until 5pm.

Please Note: There will be NO viewing at the cemetery

COVID-19 protocols will be strictly enforced.