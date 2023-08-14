Obituaries

Alfred Jefferson Cash

Celebration for the Life Of , Alfred Jefferson Cash age 74 of Yamacraw Estates will be held on Saturday 12th August 2023, 11am at Ebenezer Methodist Church 

Located on Shirley Street . Nassau The Bahamas.  Officiating will be, Rev’d Milton Lightbourne assisted by other Ministers of the Gospel. Internment will be at the Church’s Cemetery.

He is  Survived by his Daughters :Melissa Albury,  Chavette (Ebeneze) Cash Davis, Demica Cash ; Brothers:  Eugene, David and Vincent Cash; Sisters: Minister Leona Wilkinson and Marian  ( Pemberoke) Cartwright 

 Grandchildren: Devante (Danaka)Hanna, Chacantila Stuart, Kissandra Daxon , Amber Russell ,Dwaynae Adderly, Yasmeen, Keturah and Zephon Davis; Greatgrandchildren : Wellington Clarke, Simplicity Duncombe  and Dylan Danna;  Nephews: Darron ,Craig and Mario Cash  Mark and Kevin  Jones; Nieces: Kenva Jones and Shavonne Davis; Grand-Nieces and Nephews : Jonathan , Jordan, Gregory Jr., Ci’Ashadi, Caiden and Cohen. Gerarad, Markell, Madison, Nathan, Javanese and Tyler; Cousins: Ellis, Allen, Lynden,Ricky , Judy and Janet Johnson. Host of other friends and relatives.

Friends may pay their last respects at Last Mile of The Way Funeral Chapel Ltd Located on Hawkins Hill (Next Door Bahamas Immigration Dpt.) On Friday 11th August 2023 from 1pm. until 5pm. And again at the church 10am until Service time.

