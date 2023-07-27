Funeral service for the Late ALFRED LEON HAMILTON JR. age 58 years of Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Eight Mile Rock Grand Bahama at 10:00 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Fr. Rudolph V. Cooper. Interment will follow in Harbour West Public Cemetery, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama.

He is survived by his wife: Victoria Hamilton; daughter: Shenika Cooper; son-in-law: Oniel Cooper; granddaughter: Ariella Cooper; sisters: Linda Knowles, Velera Burrows, Carra and Leona Hamilton; brothers: Hudson, Percy and Jeremiah Hamilton; mother-in-law: Andrea Bethel; aunt: Agnes Barr; sisters-in-law: Maxine Hamilton, Hope Ewing, Laura Bethel and Renee Major; brothers-in-law: Godfrey Knowles Sr., Felix Burrows, David Rolle, Leroy Rolle, Craig Bethel and Timothy Jones; nieces: Michelle Lightbourn, Tiffany Knowles, Perriqua Feaster, Kahlia Lockhart and Octavia Stuart; nephews: Godfrey Knowles Jr., Rajiv Dames, Kyle Gibson, Andrew Hamilton, Delano Lightbourn and Milton Storr; grand nieces: Dmyah Lightbourne, Jasmine Roberts, Sanjay Hamilton and Amyah Knowles; grand nephews: Rajni Dames, Carrington Hopkins, Liam Lightbourne, Godfrey Knowles III, Kaiden Rolle, Jeremiah Hamilton Jr. and Aiden Hield; cousins: Sally Christine Renay, Donna, Dave, Wayne Vance, Marlon, Monty, Shawn, Dereck and Melita; numerous other relatives and special friends: Fr. Kirkland Russell and family, Fr. Rudolph Cooper and family, St. Stephens Anglican Church family, Mt. Zion Baptist Church family, Steve Burns, Mary Moss and family, Shurland Smith and family, Walker Johnson and family, Leon Wildgoose and family, Milton Storr and family, the Smith family, Barr family, Laffy Dean and family, Whitney Hield and family, Paul Hanna and family, Mary Laing and family, Alffred Mitchell and family, Troy Hanna and family, Linda Rolle and family, Rodrick McKenzie and family, Allie Percentie and family, Judy Johnson and family, the graduating Class of 1981 – Eight Mile Rock High School, the Eight Mile Rock Crushers and the community of Hanna Hill, Eight Mile Rock.

Viewing will be held at Russell’s and Pinder’s Funeral Home, Eight Mile Rock, Grand Bahama on Friday, July 28, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and at the church on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to service time.