Funeral service for the late Alice Lorraine Small Bullard age 65 years of #18 Millennium Gardens will be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, Boyd Road, Nassau, Bahamas. Officiating will be Monsignor Alfred Culmer assisted by Deacon Peter Jones. Interment will follow in St. Joseph’s Church Cemetery, Boyd Road, Nassau, Bahamas.

Left to cherish her memories are her son: Dilton Small, Four brothers: Captain Christopher Pinder, Andy Sargent, Kirk Fernander, Ricardo Miller, One sister: Claudia Miller, Sister-in-law: Carolyn Pinder, Charlene Sargent, Nieces and Nephews: Kristy Pinder, D`nessha Barnes (Frank), Chavan Ferguson (Ray), Christopher Pinder Jr. (Lia), Kristoff Pinder, Alexis Nixon (Devario), Tristan Adams (Larry), Krispin Jones (Kevin), Jahiem, Jordan, Jada, Christy Pinder, Theresa Bennett (Roswell), Samantha, Andy, Randy Sargent, Shevland, Kirkwood II, Tasha, Sophie, Kendra, Kristinque, Kera, Kirstavio, Kirkwood III, Jaden, Regina Woodside, Candice Miller, Rickelle, Sharika Miller, Dean Street Community, The Doctors and staff at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Center, Debbie Pinder and family, Christal Bain and family, Margo Rose and family, Rose Barry and family, Ketisha Miller and family, Regina Hield and family and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.

Viewing will be held at the Celestial Suite at Restview Memorial Mortuary and Crematorium Limited, Robinson and Soldier Roads on Thursday (TODAY) from 10:00 a.m. at 6:00 p.m.