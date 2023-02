DEATH NOTICE

Ms. Alice Lorraine Small Bullard age 65 years of #18 Millennium Gardens died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Friday, February 10th, 2023.

She is survived by her son: Dilton Small; sister: Claudia Miller; brothers: Capt. Christopher Pinder, Andy Sargent, Kirk Fernander & Ricardo Miller; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements for the funeral service are being finalized and details will be announced at a future date.