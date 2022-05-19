Alice Moncur

88 yrs., a resident of 4th Street, Coconut Grove & formerly of Knowles, Cat Island, will be held at Transfiguration Baptist Church, Market & Vesey Streets, on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor Stephen E. Thompson, assisted by Rev’d Brazil McDonald, Rev’d Sherma Bowe, Rev’d Colyn Thompson & Rev’d Alphonso Newry. Interment follows in Woodlawn Gardens, Soldier Road.

Left to cherish her memories are her:

Children: Audrey (Rudy) Williams, Catherine Johnson and Alfred King

Grandsons: Raymond Pratt Jr., Anton Barrow Jr.

Nieces & Nephews: Juliean Ferguson, Terrance (Sherry) King, Cardinal (Fiona) King, Denroy (Tracy) Kelly, Derek (Marcia) King, Marie (Paul) Armbrister, Kendal (Richenda) King, Larry (Christianna) King, Donnalee (Matthew) Stuart, Alverne King, Celestine (Willis) Dorsett, Percival (Christina) King, Carol (Hawett) Ingraham, David, Erwin & Philip Knowles, Margaret Forbes, Vernice Adderley, Prophetess Rosalita Reckley, Bernard Hepburn Sr., Rebecca Small, Min. Ruth Small-Brown, Ret. Sgt. Esther Small-Miller(Chief Supt. James), Bethsheba Small-Rahming (Wilfred Jr.) and Hannah Albury (Perry)

Numerous Grand and Great Grand nephews and nieces

Sisters In-law: Leathica King

Adopted siblings, nieces and nephews inclusive of but not limited to: Beryl Poitier, Paul King, Husen (Angel) King, Ruth Outten, Dora Bethel and their families. Sir. Burton (Lady Camille) Hall, Bernie (Fr. James Moultrie), Michelle Tynes (Ian), Keva McKinney (Basil) and their families.

Godchild: Leonie Buchanan

Caregiver: Johnathan Johnson (Grand-nephew)

Cousins: Jacob (Dellareece) Lightbourn, Cyril (Dr. Susan Lightbourn), Isaac (Louise) Lightbourn, Catherine Miller-McKenzie and Dianna Rolle, Ena Mackey, Anna Valdes, Margurite Franks, Benedict, Inga and Peter Dorsett and their families. Alma Cox and Family, Lilymae & Elsiemae Johnson, Winnie Palmer and Family, Family of the late John Edwards, Family of the late Naomi Smith, George & Andrew Wilson

Special Mention: Dr. Indira Grimes. Dr. Sasha Dorsett, Dr. Juliett Dorsett, Doctors, Nurses and ancillary staff of the Thompson Ward Geriatric Hospital, staff of Accident & Emergency and Female Surgical Ward PMH. Rev. Dr. Stephen Thompson, Officers and members of Transfiguration Baptist Church

Other Relatives & Friends Including : Family of the late Eric & Firstina Hepburn, Family of the late Ronald King, Family of the late Val Adderley Cresswell Sturrup, The Kings, The Moncurs, The Joseys, The Thurstons, The Seymours, The Livingstons and The Edwards Families. The community of Knowles Cat Island and 4th Street Coconut The Grove and a host of other relatives & friends too numerous to mention.

Friends may pay their last respects at Demeritte’s Funeral Home, Market Street, from 10-5:00 p.m. on Friday & at the church from 10:00 a.m. until service time.