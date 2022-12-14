Aliv and Sun Cash launch new digital wallet and loyalty app

Aliv and Sun Cash have officially launched a new wallet called Lotus, that includes payment processing and a loyalty app for both consumers and small businesses. Governor of The Central Bank of The Bahamas (CBOB) John Rolle said the new wallet will continue to expand the digital payments sphere and move the Central Bank to continue to expand the country’s digital currency Sand Dollar.

Rolle said it remains a top priority for the CBOB to allow access to legitimate financial services transactions through wallets like Lotus, and payment rails such as the one Sun Cash has collaborated on with Aliv.

“Regardless of size, it means that where non-cash payment options exist, every resident should have an option to undertake such transactions in whatever establishment in the private sector that the option presents itself,” said Rolle.

“It also means that whenever customers have a preference to use non-cash payments, businesses regardless of size should be able to receive such payments.

“I’m pleased to note that the Lotus wallet provides such functionality and access and is integrated with Sand Dollar to also allow the online electronic commerce space to be accessible to all residents of The Bahamas.”

Aliv explained that Lotus allows for reduced transaction fees and helps businesses to build customer loyalty.

Rolle said Lotus extends the avenues through which the public will be able to use Sand Dollar and is simply another wallet option that is interoperable with other digital wallets.

He explained that this latest innovation expands the financial inclusion prospects Sand Dollar was created to provide, especially for micro, small and medium-sized business.

“As we endorse innovations such as this, we also have to acknowledge that cash will continue to play an important role in society,” said Rolle.

“However, in an inclusive fashion, the Sand Dollar will allow us to safely and securely reduce the footprint of cash in the economy. We will work with all stakeholders, including the government, banks, credit unions and payment services institutions to ensure that existing challenges within the domestic financial services space are sufficiently resolved, so that digital financial inclusion is genuinely achieved for individuals and businesses.”

Rolle said the CBOB will continue to push for digital payment services and Sand Dollar outreach to the Family Islands, to ensure that those islands are properly integrated into the existing systems.