All Bahamas Merit and National Merit Scholarship winners honored

Twenty-five exemplary and outstanding Bahamians who have excelled academically and demonstrated commitment to community, leadership and service were honored for their efforts by the Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training.

Alexis Godet, a graduate of Saint Augustine’s College (SAC), the 2022 All Bahamas Merit Scholarship (ABMS) recipient who is a chemical engineering major at University of South Florida, led the achievers who were recognized recently. Kobe Forbes, also a graduate of SAC and a student at St. John’s University, is the 2022 ABMS runner-up.

Maya Tilberg, a graduate of SAC, who is studying at University of Missouri, is the 2021 ABMS recipient and Kamori Sawyer, a graduate of Queen’s College, who is attending Georgia Institute of Technology, is the 2021 ABMS runner-up.

Public recognition of the 2021 scholars was delayed due to the previous COVID-19 Emergency Orders.

The National Merit Scholarship recipients for 2021 were Jasmine Adamson, Kingsway Academy; Dariq Chase, Aquinas College; Kemuel Clarke, Queen’s College; Alyssa Forbes, SAC; Kiran Halkitis, SAC; Katrell King, Queen’s College and Rashad Rolle, Bishop Michael Eldon High School.

The National Merit Scholarship recipients for 2022 were Devin Cuffy-Bethel, Queen’s College; A. Kristin-Grace Braynen, Queen’s College; Aaliyah Harrison-Brennen, Queen’s College; Danielle Bonimy, Queen’s College; Shakinah Clarke, SAC; Andrew Coley, Kingsway Academy and Mary Edomwonyi, Bishop Michael Eldon School.

The National Merit Scholarship recipients 2022 were Yannik Gibson, Bahamas Academy; Jenovia Higgs, SAC; Christopher Knowles, Queen’s College; Yoshi Moxey, Genesis Academy; Kageon Neilly, Queen’s College; Jeevon Pratt, SAC; and T’ron Strapp, Aquinas College.

The students accepted their awards at a ceremony held at Holy Trinity Activities Centre on Thursday, January 5. The awards were presented by Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Glenys Hanna-Martin; State Minister of Education and Technical and Vocational Training Zane Lightbourne; and Ann Marie Davis, wife of Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip Davis.

A special award was presented to SAC, the top performing school for 2021 and 2022.

Hanna-Martin congratulated the achievers. She described their accomplishments as the exemplification of a potent combination of discipline, dedication and a consistent pursuit of excellence.

“This formula has yielded spectacular dividends which today we celebrate with you. Indeed, the nation not only celebrates with you but we celebrate you – our sons and daughters because you represent the possibility of all that our ancestors dreamed of.”

Hanna-Martin urged the students to return home on completion of their studies abroad to contribute to the national development of the nation.

“This contribution will inure to the improvement of the lives of the citizens of this nation and for succeeding generations. Through your innovative input and your creative contribution, your grounded and inspired presence, our nation will forge forward in all spheres of endeavor – in the promotion and attainment of excellent health, in an educational system which stimulates and manifests the huge potential and genius of our youth population, in the engineering of a progressive infrastructure throughout the archipelago, in advancing sustainable green energy, in the advancement of the creative arts and in the development of a diversified economy such as to create a more humane, equitable state both internally and on the global stage.”

Hanna-Martin told them that their knowledge, skills, and abilities will help to substantially increase not just the modernization of the nation, but the qualitative improvement of social and economic cohesion.

Robyn Lynes, chairperson of the National Scholarship Advisory Committee, in a message, said one of the biggest challenges the committee faced was the selection of the ABM scholar.

“All of our 16 applicants found themselves competing with the slightest score margins dividing them. It was such a wonderful problem to have. Despite the disruption to their method of learning and other impediments spurred by the pandemic, our scholars worked hard and defied all odds to get here.

“We always hear about Bahamians doing well in so many parts of the world, but I want those Bahamians doing well in this part of the world – taking our country to the next level. All of what we need as a people, as a society, as a civilization, invested in you – come home and pour it out,” said Lynes.

The ABM scholarship is the “most prestigious” scholarship awarded in The Bahamas and is valued at $35,000 per annum for up to five years.

The National Merit Scholarship, the second highest level of merit scholarship awarded by the government of The Bahamas, has a value of $15,000 to $25,000 per year for up to four years.