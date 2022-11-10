All clear issued for entire northwest Bahamas

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology issued the all clear for the entire northwest Bahamas this morning.

The hurricane warning for Abaco, Grand Bahama and the Berry Islands was discontinued at 5 a.m. The tropical storm warning for Bimini was also discontinued.

However, Chief Meteorological Officer Arnold King warned in the latest advisory that large swells generated by Tropical Storm Nicole will continue impacting coastal shores in The Bahamas for the next few days.

“These swells are likely to cause life threatening surf and dangerous to currents,” he said.

“Therefore residents in these islands should avoid coastal areas.”

At 4 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Nicole was located inland over central Florida, or about 150 miles northwest of Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Maximum sustained winds were near 70 mph with higher gusts, according to the advisory.

King said showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds are likely to continue over portions of the northwest and central Bahamas through Friday.

“Residents are asked to refrain from going into flooded areas and into areas with fallen trees and downed power lines,” the advisory said. “Extreme caution should be exercised if they must traverse these areas.”

Officials are expected to travel to Grand Bahama and Abaco today to assess the damage.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper said last night that search and recovery assets are also in place.