All this talk about the Family Islands

Dear Editor,



At the risk of sounding like a broken record, what is all this talk about the Family Islands being our hope for the future?

I can’t speak for other Family Islands, but I can speak to what I have watched happen here on Mangrove Cay, Andros.

Mangrove Cay used to be the capital of Andros. Now, we seem to have been forgotten.

I have watched a whole generation be born and raised hearing about the help they will get from central government to develop this island.

That help never came.

Our clinic is a disgrace, by any standards.

Our water system is hanging on by a thread, with no room for growth.

We are regularly losing electrical power.

Our phone and internet service from BTC is horrible. Absolutely horrible.

We are down to two Bank of The Bahamas banking days, nine hours total each week. But, we do have a bank.

We have a road that leads to the Water and Sewerage well field that is a public road leading to a tourist site, that has been in disrepair for years. It is nearly impassable now.

We keep hearing about how things will improve.

We have new elections, new MPs, new administrators, new slogans.

But we haven’t seen any progress in decades.

Truth be told, it is very difficult to argue that we are not going backwards on this island, even in this country.

None of these issues are insurmountable. We just don’t seem to have the will to improve things for our community.

A friend continues to remind me that we have failed in leadership, not just at a national level but locally too.

What is to be done? Quit talking about the Family Islands, Mr. and Mrs. Politician, if you truly have no intention of helping us.

Looking ahead, we have so much work to do, and we have not even accomplished what should have been done many years ago.

This situation seems to go beyond sad and deplorable.

It certainly has managed to dishearten and depresses the residents of Mangrove Cay in innumerable ways.

How do we encourage our children to do better when they can see clearly how we treat our own island?

Do we even really care?



— Norman Trabulsy Jr.